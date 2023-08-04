Netflix has delayed five of its original movies from this year to 2024.

Per What's on Netflix, the delayed movies are: A Family Affair, Damsel, Players, Shirley, and Spaceman.

A Family Affair is a rom-com that stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, and it was originally slated to arrive November 17 as the streamer's Thanksgiving movie. The premise sees King play a young woman whose mother (Kidman) ends up romantically involved with her boss (Efron), a movie star.

Damsel, meanwhile, was slated for October 13 and stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as a (what else) damsel who gets married to a prince, then discovers she's actually intended as a sacrifice to a dragon and must rely on herself to survive.

Players is another rom-com, starring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis, and sees Rodriguez's Mack as an expert pickup artist who falls for a target (Ellis). Damon Wayans Jr. co-stars. The film was intended for release this fall.

Shirley stars Regina King and is a biopic of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman in Congress.

Spaceman stars Adam Sandler as an astronaut whose life begins falling apart while he's in deep space. He turns to an otherworldly source of help. Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, and Isabella Rossellini co-star. The film is based on Jaroslav Kalfař's novel Spaceman of Bohemia.

Another film, Lift starring Kevin Hart, was initially intended for August 2023 but was revealed to have shifted to January 13, 2024 at this year's TUDUM. The film sees a heist crew that must pull off a job to stop a terrorist attack mid-flight.

Netflix hasn't given a reason for the delays – though it could have something to do with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and WGA writers' strike, but we're just speculating.

