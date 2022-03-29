Netflix’s new survival horror is a creepy combination of Jumanji and Saw

Netflix has released the official trailer for its latest horror thriller – and it involves a retro computer game from hell.

Choose or Die follows Kayla (lola Evans) and Isaac (Asa Butterfield), two friends who decide to play their way through an '80s computer game called CURS>R for the promise of a $100,000 cash prize. They soon realize that this is no ordinary game, and that CURS>R is able to manipulate reality and cause real-life harm to the people around them.

The film stars Asa Butterfield (star of Netflix's popular comedy-drama Sex Education), newcomer lola Evans (best known for her role in The CW's apocalyptic teen drama The 100), and features horror legend Robert Englund (aka Freddy Kreuger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise) in an undisclosed role. The cast also includes Eddie Marsan, Kate Fleetwood, Ryan Gage, Angela Griffin, and Joe Bolland. Toby Meakins, director of fantasy shorts Lot254 and Breathe, makes his feature directorial debut. The movie is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson, John Zois, and Sebastien Raybaud and executive produced by Nick Angel, Liza Glucoft, and Simon Allen, creator of BBC series The Watch, who also penned the script.

The trailer is also reminiscent of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive film involving a video game with dire consequences. The movie puts viewers in a 'choose your own adventure' setting and allows them to control the narrative.

Choose or Die premieres April 15 on Netflix. For more, check out our lists of the most anticipated new horror movies in 2022 or the best Netflix movies to watch right now.