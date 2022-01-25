Netflix casts Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more alongside Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2

The cast of Murder Mystery 2 is expanding – Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Zurin Villanueva have joined Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix comedy sequel.

The original movie followed married couple Nick and Audrey (played by Sandler and Aniston) whose vacation to reignite the spark in their relationship is derailed when they get framed for murder on a billionaire's yacht. When it was released in 2019, it had the biggest opening weekend for any Netflix movie to date. Adeel Akhtar and John Kani are also reprising their roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga from the first movie.

Jeremy Garelick is directing the sequel, taking over from Kyle Newacheck – he previously scripted 2006's The Break-Up , which starred Aniston and Vince Vaughn. He also directed The Wedding Ringer and The Binge. James Vanderbilt is returning for screenwriting duties. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but filming is set to take place in Paris and somewhere in the Caribbean.

Strong recently starred in Disney's Cruella , while Turner-Smith appeared in Queen & Slim and sci-fi film festival favorite After Yang. Laurent has starred in 6 Underground and Inglorious Basterds , Verma appeared in The Big Sick , and Arce had a role in the Netflix series Money Heist. Meanwhile, Goldwyn had a role in King Richard, Mumolo appeared in Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, and Villanueva was in Detroit .