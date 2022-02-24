Netflix won't bring any movies to Cannes this year – including Marilyn Monroe biopic

Netflix will not have any movies at this year's Cannes Film Festival, including Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas.

Last year, festival director Thierry Fremaux told Deadline that Blonde could have been part of Cannes 2022 after director Andrew Dominik sent him a link to the movie.

"It’s beautiful, I saw it, and I invited those films Out of Competition," he said. "Netflix doesn’t want to come to Cannes, but I invited them anyway and alas… It’s important, it’s not us refusing Netflix movies, it’s Netflix who doesn’t want or can’t… They want to come in Competition but films that are part of the Competition must be released [theatrically] in France."

According to the rules at Cannes, every movie in competition must have a theatrical release in France. The streamer hasn't brought any movies to the festival since 2017, when Bong Joon-ho's Okja and Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories both premiered in competition.

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods was due to screen in the Out of Competition category at the 2020 edition of the festival, but the festival was ultimately canceled, for the first time since 1968, due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Netflix is leading the way at this year's Oscars, with The Power of the Dog raking in the most nominations. Jane Campion's Western is nominated in 12 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter has three nominations, while The Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, is nominated in the International Feature Film category.