Netflix cancels new animation show midway through production

Netflix has canceled Bad Crimes, a new animated series, in the middle of production. The dark comedy – voiced by Nailed It's Nicole Byer and Orange Is the New Black's Lauren Lapkus – was set to follow two FBI agents who travel across the country investigating grisly crimes, all while juggling their friendship, career goals, and "as many men as possible".

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee writer Nicole Silverberg created the show, which received a 10-episode order back in January, and Bee was geared up to executive produce alongside Greg Daniels and Mike Judge. The King of the Hill duo were developing the title through their New Bandera Entertainment Company.

"Making Bad Crimes with Greg and Mike and Bandera, who are the whole reason I dreamed of one day getting to write TV, has been such a surreal and incredible experience," Silverberg said earlier this year (via Variety (opens in new tab)). "We all feel that working with Netflix – which not only permits, but encourages my grossest, most violent comedy fantasies – is a dream come true. Plus, I am partnering with Erica Hayes and a genius team of writers who are building this show into something unique and special."

This isn't the first time Netflix has yanked a show that has yet to start streaming from its release schedule. In late September, it announced that it was no longer moving forward with Grendel, an adaptation of Matt Wagner's award-winning graphic novels – despite having filmed the bulk of its eight-part first season.

Over the last few months, the streamer has earned a reputation for pulling the plug on several of its titles. To keep up to date with what's been axed in 2022, check out our list of all of the Netflix canceled shows.