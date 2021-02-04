Netflix buys up one of Sundance's most talked-about movies starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga

Passing , one of the most talked-about movies at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is coming to Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the streamer reportedly paid over $15 million for the worldwide rights to the movie.

The period drama stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as mixed-race childhood friends who reunite in adulthood and become obsessed with one another's lives. Set in New York City in the '20s, both women 'pass' as white, but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line.

The directorial debut from actor Rebecca Hall, the movie is shot in black and white and based on the novel of the same name by Nella Larsen. Selma 's André Holland, The Queen's Gambit's Bill Camp, and True Blood's Alexander Skarsgård also star, while Forest Whitaker produced the project.

As coronavirus lockdowns persist worldwide and the chances of safely returning to theaters anytime soon continue to slim, streaming platforms are snapping up many of the upcoming high profile movie releases. Recently, Amazon Prime paid a reported $200 million for Chris Pratt-led sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War, for example.

Meanwhile, back on Netflix, the streamer has plenty of star-studded releases on its 2021 slate , including heist movie Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Amy Adams-led thriller The Woman in the Window, and Malcolm & Marie , starring Zendaya and John David Washington.