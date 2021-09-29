Netflix boss hints at Stranger Things spinoffs, with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven rumored to be leading her own

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has teased Stranger Things spinoffs – with Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven rumored to be leading her own project.

Deadline reports that, at the Code Conference, Sarandos described Stranger Things as "a franchise being born," and hinted at "spinoffs." The publication adds that there's "talk" of Millie Bobby Brown leading her own project in the Stranger Things universe.

It's not surprising that Stranger Things spinoffs are on the table – in the streamer's recently released ranking of its most popular series and films, all three seasons of the show made it into the top 10 by view hours, and season 3 came fifth by number of accounts that watched at least two minutes in its first 28 days streaming.

Brown also already leads another franchise on Netflix, playing the titular character in Enola Holmes (which also ranked in Netflix's top 10) and returning for the upcoming sequel.

Stranger Things season 4 is due out in 2022, though a firm release date has yet to be announced. A new teaser for the series was released at Netflix's Tudum fan event, which showed the gang investigating a creepy house. There's also the Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins podcast streaming now, which is a prequel focusing on Maya Hawke's Robin.

"Season 4 won't be the end," co-showrunner Ross Duffer recently told THR. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The coronavirus pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

