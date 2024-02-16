First reactions to Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender call it a "fun new take on a timeless classic"

The first reactions to Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender are in, and they're pretty positive.

Adapted from the beloved animated Nickelodeon show of the same name, the eight-episode-long series follows the last surviving Airbender, a young boy named Aang, who must learn to master the four elements – water, earth, fire, and air – to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. Alongside his newfound friends, Aang sets out on a journey to restore peace to the world and take his rightful place as the next Avatar.

Screening at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood on February 15, audiences got a sneak peek at Netflix’s newest fantasy series and the overall response is proving to be quite positive.

"The first episode of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is fantastic! From the opening scene, you realize that this is far better than the 2010 film. The fights are great, but the standouts are the actors. These kids FEEL like Team Avatar. A fun new take on a timeless classic," says Collider's Mike Thomas .

IGN's Joshua Yehl agrees: "The first episode is pretty incredible. It’s more dramatic, mature, and violent than the original. A great start!"

The Movie Podcast's Anthony Gagliardi says the first episode faced some minor hiccups, but not enough to stop his enjoyment. He tweeted: "Ep 1 dazzles with its grand scale & vibrant environments. Fans can rejoice in its faithful visual adaptation and stylistic action sequences. Yet, it slightly stumbles in cast performances, narrative, & philosophical depth. Excited for how S1 ends!"

However, it looks like not everyone is a fan as IGN's Rafael Motamayor says the Netflix adaptation did not meet expectations. "I am finally allowed to say that the first episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender is a huge letdown. Sure, the bending looks great and generally the visuals are solid, but this is a mixed bag of an adaptation."

But despite the first episode’s flaws, viewers remain hopeful for the rest of the series as viewer Ryden Scarnato points out: "Some of the acting was a little stiff and I wish it was more cinematic, but it's a solid start!"

The Netflix original, created by Albert Kim, stars Gordon Cormier, Dallas James Liu, Kiawentiio Tarbell, Ian Ousley, Arden Cho, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.