Netflix announces start of filming for Lupin Part 3

It's official – Lupin Part 3 is on the way, with Netflix announcing that production has begun on the hit show.

"Guess who's back and ready to steal the show?" the streamer tweeted, alongside a photo of leading man Omar Sy smiling against a backdrop of the Paris skyline.

The French Netflix series follows professional thief Assane Diop (Sy), a man who's inspired by the adventures of fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin when he sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by the wealthy Pellegrini family during his childhood that ended in tragedy. Assane sets out to get revenge on the Pellegrinis using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose their crimes. Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, and Antoine Gouy also star.

Part 1 debuted on Netflix in January 2021, with Part 2 following in June. Part 1 saw an estimated 70 million households tuning in during the show's first 28 days on the streamer, making it the most-viewed show on Netflix at the time across multiple countries.

Created and written by George Kay and François Uzan, the first part of the show was directed by Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said. Leterrier's previous directorial offerings also include the heist comedy Now You See Me, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Ruffalo, and the Edward Norton-led version of The Incredible Hulk, while Said has directed episodes of Narcos: Mexico. Part 2 was helmed by directors Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin.