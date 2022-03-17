New Netflix drama from Big Little Lies creator sees Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller in hot water

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Anatomy of a Scandal, a new psychological thriller from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley.

Based on Sarah Vaughan's best-selling novel, the series centers on James Whitehouse (Obi-Wan Kenobi's Rupert Friend), a Parliamentary minister whose career and personal life start to unravel when he's accused of a shocking crime.

As more stories surrounding James' alleged dastardly deeds emerge, his wife Sophie (played by American Sniper's Sienna Miller) must determine whether her husband's protestations of innocence are genuine, or if he's been pretending to be someone he's not this whole time.

"It meant nothing, it was just sex," James insists to Sophie before news of an affair of his breaks in the recently released clip.

"Nothing's just sex. There's more," Sophie replies, before pondering aloud: "I didn't question little things when I should have..."

Charlie's Angels actor Naomi Scott, Broadchurch's Josette Simon, and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery also feature, as James's latest lover Olivia Lytton, and prosecutors Angela Regan and Kate Woodcroft, respectively.

"James Whitehouse's privilege does not extend to rape," Woodcroft states ominously in one of the drama's tense courtroom scenes.

"The word 'rape' and my name have nothing to do with each other!" Whitehouse shouts in response from the stand.

Ben Radcliffe (Cuban Fury) rounds out the supporting cast, playing a younger version of James.

Aside from Big Little Lies, Emmy-winning writer and producer Kelley has previously worked on titles such as Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing. For this, he worked with House of Cards' scribe Melissa James Gordon to adapt Vaughan's book to screen.

Anatomy of a Scandal will release on Netflix on April 15. While we wait for it, check out our list of best Netflix shows to watch right now.