Netflix's Narco-Saints may face legal action over its portrayal of Suriname

New Netflix series Narco-Saints has sparked concerns over its portrayal of South American country Suriname, prompting the South Korean embassy to issue a safety warning and the government to threaten the streamer with legal action.

Directed by Yoon Jong-bin, the show, which has proved popular since its premiere on September 9, is loosely based on real-life events from the early 2000s. It centers on Kang In-gu (Ha Jung-woo), an ordinary businessman who agrees to take part in a secret mission orchestrated by the National Intelligence Service (NIS). His task? To catch Jeon Yo-hwan (Hwang Jung-min), the Korean drug lord who has taken control of Suriname.

"Suriname no longer has the image that emerges in the series or no longer participates in these kinds of practices," Suriname's foreign minister Albert Ramdin said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)), arguing that the show's depiction of "crime and cross-border activities" was outdated. "It's creating a negative perception. The whole world sees these things, so this is not good," he continued, revealing that the government is considering filing a lawsuit against Narco-Saints' producers and lodge a diplomatic protest with South Korea's government.

According to Reuters, the South Korean embassy in Venezuela, which also oversees relations with Suriname, told Korean residents in the region to be extra careful in the coming weeks. "We assume Korean residents in Suriname must be greatly concerned due to the airing of the drama Narcos-Saints," the warning reads. "Your safety is our greatest concern, and therefore the embassy will do its best to ensure your safety."

