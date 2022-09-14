Narco-Saints is Netflix's latest Korean drama that's scoring big on Rotten Tomatoes

Narco-Saints is the latest Netflix Korean drama that's scoring big with critics and raking in the views. Released on September 9, the series is creeping up the streamer's top 10 chart. The show is currently ranked at number nine in the UK's chart and the series holds a score of 85% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

The series follows civilian businessman Kang In-gu (Ha Jung-woo), who is enlisted to join a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord (Hwang Jung-min) operating in Suriname, South America, where he lives a double life as a pastor. Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, and Yoo Yeon-seok also star.

Viewers are calling (opens in new tab) the show a "wild ride". "If I had to give it a brief description, it's like "Narcos" combined with the missionary zeal of Billy Graham!" said (opens in new tab) one Twitter user, while others have praised (opens in new tab) Park's performance, saying the actor, who plays the leader of the US branch of the Korean Intelligence Service, "steals the show".

Netflix doubled down on its investment in Korean original series after the success of Squid Game – the survival drama became the platform's most-streamed show ever, having been watched for more than 1.6 billion hours and season 2 is now on the way. At this year's Emmys, Lee Jung-jae became the first cast member of a non-English speaking series to take home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Lead Series.

By the end of 2022, a total of 25 Korean originals will have been released on Netflix, including zombie drama All of Us Are Dead (which was also recently renewed for a second season) and a remake of hit Spanish series Money Heist, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

All six episodes of Narco-Saints are available to stream now. If you're looking for more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.