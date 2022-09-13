The Emmys 2022 winners list in full: Squid Game makes history as Better Call Saul gets snubbed

By Bradley Russell
published

A handful of shocks and surprises dominated the conversation at this year's Emmys

Squid Game
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Emmys took place in Los Angeles and, while Succession was once again the big winner, the main talking points revolved around Squid Game’s success – and Better Call Saul’s lack thereof.

Succession beat out the likes of Stranger Things, Euphoria, and Severance to once again land the award for Outstanding Drama Series. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae became the first cast member of a non-English speaking series to take home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Lead Series, while Better Call Saul went home completely empty-handed. Actor Michael McKean, who played Chuck on the AMC show, tweeted (opens in new tab) "fuck that noise" after the ceremony, perhaps echoing the thoughts of many after Rhea Seehorn – who was largely seen as a frontrunner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – was overlooked by the awards body.

Here's the full 2022 Emmys winners list, including wins for Zendaya and Jean Smart, and a repeat success for Ted Lasso.

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game – WINNER
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Bill Hader in Barry

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso – WINNER
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

(Image credit: HULU)
  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus – WINNER

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark season 4 part 2

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
  • Zendaya – Euphoria – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, and John Turturro in Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game – WINNER
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in Hacks season 2

(Image credit: HBO Max)
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover as Earn Marks in Atlanta season 3

(Image credit: FX)
  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Julia Garner in Inventing Anna

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Toni Collette – The Staircase
  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley – Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette and Colin Firth in The Staircase

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)
  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
  • Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick – WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets

(Image credit: Showtime)
  • Patricia Arquette – Severance
  • Julia Garner – Ozark – WINNER
  • Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
  • J Smith-Cameron – Succession
  • Sarah Snook – Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show season 2

(Image credit: Apple)
  • Nicholas Braun – Succession
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – WINNER
  • John Turturro – Severance
  • Christopher Walken – Severance

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple)
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
  • Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple)
  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso – WINNER
  • Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler – Barry
  • Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

The White Lotus

(Image credit: HBO)
  • Connie Britton – The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER
  • Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

(Image credit: HBO)
  • Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus – WINNER
  • Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter – Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Lee You-mi sacrificed herself in Squid Game

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Hope Davis – Succession
  • Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show
  • Martha Kelly – Euphoria
  • Sanaa Lathan – Succession
  • Harriet Walter– Succession
  • Lee You-mi – Squid Game – WINNER

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo in Euphoria

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)
  • Adrien Brody – Succession
  • James Cromwell – Succession
  • Colman Domingo – Euphoria – WINNER
  • Arian Moayed – Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch in Only Murders in the Building

(Image credit: Hulu/Disney Plus)
  • Jane Adams – Hacks
  • Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
  • Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
  • Laurie Metcalf – Hacks – WINNER
  • Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
  • Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

James Lance in Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
  • Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • James Lance – Ted Lasso
  • Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
  • Christopher McDonald – Hacks
  • Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

Nailed It!

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

John Oliver

(Image credit: HBO)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

