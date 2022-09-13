The Emmys 2022 winners list in full: Squid Game makes history as Better Call Saul gets snubbed

The Emmys took place in Los Angeles and, while Succession was once again the big winner, the main talking points revolved around Squid Game’s success – and Better Call Saul’s lack thereof.



Succession beat out the likes of Stranger Things, Euphoria, and Severance to once again land the award for Outstanding Drama Series. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae became the first cast member of a non-English speaking series to take home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Lead Series, while Better Call Saul went home completely empty-handed. Actor Michael McKean, who played Chuck on the AMC show, tweeted (opens in new tab) "fuck that noise" after the ceremony, perhaps echoing the thoughts of many after Rhea Seehorn – who was largely seen as a frontrunner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – was overlooked by the awards body.

Here's the full 2022 Emmys winners list, including wins for Zendaya and Jean Smart, and a repeat success for Ted Lasso.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game – WINNER

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

(Image credit: HULU)

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – WINNER

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: FX)

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton – Dopesick – WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Showtime)

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark – WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Apple)

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – WINNER

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Apple)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Apple)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: HBO)

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: HBO)

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus – WINNER

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter– Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game – WINNER

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria – WINNER

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Hulu/Disney Plus)

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks – WINNER

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

(Image credit: HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Want something to watch right now? Check out the best Netflix shows available to stream this instant.