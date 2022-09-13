The Emmys 2022 winners list in full: Squid Game makes history as Better Call Saul gets snubbed

The Emmys took place in Los Angeles and, while Succession was once again the big winner, the main talking points revolved around Squid Game’s success – and Better Call Saul’s lack thereof.
Succession beat out the likes of Stranger Things, Euphoria, and Severance to once again land the award for Outstanding Drama Series. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae became the first cast member of a non-English speaking series to take home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Lead Series, while Better Call Saul went home completely empty-handed. Actor Michael McKean, who played Chuck on the AMC show, tweeted (opens in new tab) "fuck that noise" after the ceremony, perhaps echoing the thoughts of many after Rhea Seehorn – who was largely seen as a frontrunner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – was overlooked by the awards body.
Here's the full 2022 Emmys winners list, including wins for Zendaya and Jean Smart, and a repeat success for Ted Lasso.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game – WINNER
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso – WINNER
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus – WINNER
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game – WINNER
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette – The Staircase
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick – WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Severance
- Julia Garner – Ozark – WINNER
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – WINNER
- John Turturro – Severance
- Christopher Walken – Severance
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso – WINNER
- Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
- Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton – The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER
- Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus – WINNER
- Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
- Will Poulter – Dopesick
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hope Davis – Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly – Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan – Succession
- Harriet Walter– Succession
- Lee You-mi – Squid Game – WINNER
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody – Succession
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Colman Domingo – Euphoria – WINNER
- Arian Moayed – Succession
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams – Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
- Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf – Hacks – WINNER
- Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
- Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance – Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
- Christopher McDonald – Hacks
- Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Want something to watch right now? Check out the best Netflix shows available to stream this instant.