Mythic Quest season 3 trailer teases a new rivalry, plenty of chaos

Apple has unveiled the first trailer for season 3 of Mythic Quest, the hit comedy about video game developers from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney.

Having initially founded the video game studio that produces popular MMORPG Mythic Quest, season 2 saw McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy break out and form their own indie studio, GrimPop. The rivalry between the new studios is inevitable, and it looks like war is on the horizon. Danny Pudi's Brad is also out of jail after he purposely tried – and succeeded – to get the Feds to arrest him for insider trading in order to "improve his street cred."

Per the official synopsis, David (David Hornsby) settles into his new role as the boss of Mythic Quest where he "truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion."

Mythic Quest season 3 is set to debut November 11 on Apple TV Plus, with the first two episodes available for streaming. Each new episode will then air weekly until the season's conclusion on January 6. The series has also been renewed for a fourth season.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the 100 best TV shows of the decade.