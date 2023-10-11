My favorite Prime Day Warhammer deal isn't actually on Amazon

Breaking open boxes of Warhammer 40K, The Lord of the Rings Strategy Battle Game, and the rest on Christmas morning is a fond memory for lots of us - including me. And if you were toying with the idea of getting back into the hobby over the next few months or trying it for the first time (perhaps even during the Christmas holidays), it seems as if someone heard you. I spotted a Prime Day discount that brings the brand-new Warhammer 40,000 Starter Set to its lowest price... except the deal isn't actually at Amazon at all.

Although Amazon had this sewn up with an offer around $91 as part of its Prime Day board game deals, Walmart snuck in at the last moment with an even better reduction. Rather than the usual $110, the retail heavyweight is offering a Warhammer 40K beginner box for a heavily reduced $86.99. So far as I can tell, that's the cheapest it's ever been - and by around $5, too.

Based in the UK? You can also pick up the same box for £52 at Wayland Games instead of £65. Yes, it's currently not in stock, but will be shipped out as soon as it's available.

Warhammer 40K Starter Set | $110 $86.99 at Walmart

Save $23 - That's the cheapest this beginner box has ever been, so Walmart's doing pretty well for itself while everyone's attention is focused on Prime Day. Normally, it averages $94.



Buy it if:

✅ You're starting a Marine or Tyranid army

✅ You want to learn how to play



Don't buy it if:

❌ You need paints or terrain

❌ Massive painting projects intimidate you



Price check:

💲 Amazon $93.50

💲 Games Workshop $110



UK deal:

£65 £52 at Wayland Games

If I was trying to get into Warhammer 40K for the first time or as a lapsed player, this would be a very decent choice. While it doesn't come with paints and isn't as comprehensive as the Ultimate equivalent (you can see the difference in our guide to the Warhammer 40K Starter Sets), it eases you into the game with step-by-step instructions and gives you a base to start building larger armies. Plus, it's so much cheaper than the Ultimate Starter Set right now - almost $100 / £50 less, and for nearly the same amount of miniatures. Barring some terrain, anyway.

Of course, this isn't the only offer that's kicking around for sales season.

