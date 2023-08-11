Warhammer 40K Starter Sets compared - which one should you buy?

Whenever a new edition of the sci-fi wargame makes landfall, a clutch of Warhammer 40K starter sets come with it. That's no different for the latest version, and you've got three different boxes to choose from - two of which are pretty similar.

So, which of the new Warhammer 40K starter sets is right for you? I've been hands-on with all three versions that arrived in honor of the game's 10th edition, and you'll find a breakdown of them all (including advice for both beginners and veterans) below. I've also done a straight comparison between the contents of each box - laying out exactly what can be found inside - to make that decision easier.

You'll find the lowest price for each of the Warhammer 40K starter sets here too. Our bargain-hunting software is always on the lookout for deals, so it'll flag any discounts as and when they appear.

Warhammer 40K starter sets at a glance

Just want the headlines? Here's how the three starter sets stack up on a surface level, and who they're designed for.

For beginners 1. Introductory Box Best for complete beginners



As you'll quickly find out, one of the starter sets is much smaller than the others. This box (which weighs in at $65 USD or £40 in the UK) features just a handful of miniatures, but it contains everything a total beginner would need to learn Warhammer 40K. Along with enough models for two people, it comes with clippers, paints, a paintbrush, dice, a playmat, and a handbook that walks you through the game. As with all of the other boxsets, it features Space Marines vs the alien Tyranids. For hobbyists 2. Ultimate Starter Set Best for hobbyists and returning players



If you've tried Warhammer 40,000 before, used to play it, or are serious about getting into the hobby, this is the best choice by far. Although it's the most expensive at $210 USD or £125, it features the most miniatures; you've got enough for two full Combat Patrols (a new game type that uses pre-balanced armies for ease) within the box. You're also getting plastic terrain to litter your board with, not to mention a small version of the core rulebook. This is the only starter set to feature that, so has more longevity than the others. Casual play 3. Starter Set Best for casual games, or siblings



This kit is like the classic starter sets of old; it's got two armies inside and everything you need to start playing. It also delves deeper into 40K's tactics, with the handbook featuring more complex scenarios. However, it doesn't have quite enough models for 'full' games, and it lacks the Librarian / Barbgaunts of the Ultimate set that make both sides Combat Patrol-ready. The forces included here serve as a solid foundation to build upon instead, and the price point ($110 USD or £65) is pretty reasonable if you keep that in mind.

Warhammer 40K starter set comparison

Curious about what comes in each starter kit, and what sets them apart? You'll find a direct comparison on everything from price to rulebooks via the table below, including how many models are featured in each box.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Introductory Set Starter Set Ultimate Starter Set Price $65 / £40 $110 / £65 $210 / £125 Models 16 38 44 Paints & tools ✅ ❌ ❌ Plastic scenery ❌ ❌ ✅ Battlemat Paper Paper Cardboard Handbook 47 pages 63 pages 71 pages Mini core rulebook ❌ ❌ ✅ Extras 6 dice, 1 range ruler 10 dice, 2 range rulers, rules reference sheets 10 dice, 2 range rulers, rules reference sheets

Best Warhammer 40K starter set for beginners

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Introductory Set It's perfect for newcomers who've never played before Specifications Price: $65 / £40 Ages: 12+ Game lasts: 30+ mins Models: 16 Extras: Paint, brush, clippers, handbook, dice, ruler, battlemat Reasons to buy + Clear and concise intro to the rules + Includes paints and tools + Play-as-you-learn tutorials Reasons to avoid - A little bare-bones - Not much longevity

Buy it if: ✅ You've never played Warhammer 40,000 before: For those who are complete beginners, this is where you should start. It takes you through the basics in a clear and concise way, whilst also leaving room for some fun.



✅ You don't have models, paints, or tools: This box set contains literally everything you need to get started. It's not flashy, but it'll kick things off.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You've played Warhammer 40,000 before: Even if you're a lapsed player, this will likely be too simplistic. You probably know what a Space Marine is and have a rough idea of basic gameplay, for example.



❌ You want to play full games of Warhammer 40K: There aren't enough models here for 'proper' matches, and it'll cost a lot more getting to that point. If you're in it for the long haul, you're better off getting one of the other starter sets.

What you need to know: Are you, or the person you're buying for, completely new to Warhammer 40,000? If you've never rolled dice in the grim darkness of the future and haven't got a clue about how this all works, the Introductory Set is perfect. It gives you literally everything you need to start playing the game at a basic level.

How it works: Tucked away inside this little box is a whistlestop tour of the Warhammer hobby. Alongside two sets of push-fit models (Space Marines and Tyranids) that are easy to assemble, you're getting clippers to remove the pieces from their sprues, paints to give each miniature some color, a paintbrush, dice, a playmat, scenery for you to cut out, and a handbook that acts as your Warhammer 40K bible. The latter has 47 pages of lore and how-tos, not to mention tutorial missions that drip-feed mechanics in an easy-to-understand way.

Sure, that's much less stuff than the standard Starter Set or its Ultimate version. But if you're a greenhorn, it'll be just right. Because there are only 16 models in total (five Space Marines and 11 Tyranids), you aren't as likely to get overwhelmed when making and painting them. Plus, it's the only beginner box to include tools a novice almost certainly won't have - paints, a brush, and clippers for removing those minis from their sprues.

Gameplay: Although it's smaller than the other Warhammer 40K starter sets, that allows this kit to zoom in on the basics. Three tutorial missions take you through the game's core mechanics (like moving, shooting, close combat, and resolving attacks) a bit at a time. These don't have much replayability, but they do a great job of explaining 40K's mechanics in an accessible, easily-digestible fashion. They have narrative descriptions as well, helping players get to grips with this world while increasing the drama.

It'll help you get a handle on Warhammer 40,000's core mechanics, but also provides the tools you need to start making and painting miniatures

That isn't to say it's all about how-tos, of course. Once you've been shown the ropes, you're set loose on a new, objective-based scenario with a couple of different setups. The lack of variety in your units limits the fun you can have long-term, but it's enough to keep you going for a little while.

The bottom line: For newcomers, the Introductory Set is spot on. It'll help you get a handle on Warhammer 40,000's core mechanics, but also provides the tools you need to start making and painting miniatures. However, anyone with even a passing familiarity of 40K will be better off looking elsewhere - this is probably too bare-bones for you.

It's not necessarily the best for longevity, either. There aren't enough miniatures for 'proper' games, so you'll need to buy a lot more to fix that. Want to kick off a Space Marine or Tyranid army? Grabbing the Starter Set or Ultimate Starter Set is better value for money overall… even if it is more expensive at first.

Best Warhammer 40K starter set for hobbyists

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Ultimate Starter Set This is a great choice for returning players or hobbyists Specifications Price: $210 / £125 Ages: 12+ Game lasts: 30+ mins Models: 44 Extras: Plastic terrain, handbook, mini core rulebook, dice, rulers, board Reasons to buy + Includes two Combat Patrol armies + Has plastic terrain + Features a small core rulebook Reasons to avoid - Potential to overwhelm - Quite a lot more expensive

Buy it if: ✅ You're serious about playing Warhammer 40,000: If you know you're going to stick with 40K or are a lapsed player, this is the clear winner. Along with including two full Combat Patrol armies, it's the only starter set with a version of the core rules. It also features plastic terrain, allowing you to build a kick-ass battlefield right away.



✅ You want to collect Space Marines or Tyranids: Hoping to start an army of humanity's finest or a horde of xenos filth? This box gets you a full Combat Patrol for each along with the core rules, a battlemat, and plastic scenery. That's more than enough to get you started, and it's great value overall (particularly if you go in on it with a friend who wants the army you're not fussed about).

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're completely new to this, and don't want to be overwhelmed: Unless you're dead set on playing, this might be a little much for total beginners. If you've never rolled dice in a wargame before, you may be better off with the Introductory Set.



❌ You aren't bothered about Space Marines or Tyranids: Although the value of this pack can't be denied, it probably won't be the best use of your money if you aren't interested in playing with the two featured armies long-term.

What you need to know: For lapsed players, returning fans, or newcomers who know they're going to stick with 40K, this is by far and away the best starter set. Besides offering maximum value for money, it contains everything you need to play 'proper' games of Warhammer 40,000 on a pimped-out battlefield. The inclusion of plastic terrain is a big win, and the core rulebook (featured here in miniature) sets you up nicely for future games. Yes, the initial cost is high. But in terms of bang for buck, you can't do much better.

How it works: Although it doesn't include tools and paints, this box set has literally everything else you need to play Warhammer 40,000 at its best. In addition to dice, range rulers, and a 71-page handbook crammed with accessible (though more in-depth) tutorials, you're also getting a 72-page version of the core rulebook. This includes a detailed look at the mechanics of 40K, along with an overview of the Combat Patrol game mode. Multiple missions have snuck in there, too.

Beyond that, the Ultimate Starter Set is weighed down by a lot of plastic. Two full Combat Patrol armies (12 Space Marines and 32 Tyranids) take pride of place, and they're joined by 3D terrain you'll use to litter the board - which is sturdy cardboard instead of paper in this version.

Gameplay: Even though there's a lot more to build here than in any other Warhammer 40K starter set, you're guided through the process by an incredibly helpful 'how-to' section in the handbook. It makes construction a breeze, and follows that up with a tasty cocktail of lore for each army.

It'll teach you how to play, too. While greenhorns may find the tutorials to be slightly less accessible (they're denser than the Introductory box equivalents, which stick with the basics), they still do a good job of leading you through those mechanics step by step. In contrast to the normal Starter Set, they feature rules for magic-using Psykers and terrain as well. This arms players with everything they need to know about leading their battalions into war… and all without touching the core rulebook.

When combined with the inclusion of a mini core rulebook, the Ultimate kit has far greater longevity than its siblings

While we're on the subject of armies, this is the only starter set to include full Combat Patrols (a new game type which offers pre-balanced forces you can use straight out of the box). It allows you to play that mode right away as soon as you've finished making your push-fit models, so when combined with the inclusion of a mini core rulebook, the Ultimate kit has far greater longevity than its siblings. There's no need to buy anything else, especially thanks to the inclusion of a hard-wearing cardboard battlemat and plastic terrain (neither of which feature in the other starter sets).

The bottom line: Despite being more expensive than other Warhammer 40K starter sets, the Ultimate version is arguably superior to them. Unless you're a total newcomer that's never played a wargame and isn't sure they'll stick with Warhammer, it's a good deal; you're getting armies that are big enough for 'proper' Combat Patrol games, a decent board, and terrain to populate it. A step-by-step guide to more obscure mechanics and the inclusion of a trimmed-down core rulebook will mean you can tackle almost anything 40K is able to throw at you as well.

Basically? All this sets you up for playing Warhammer 40,000 well into the future. Unless you hate the idea of using Space Marines or Tyranids (and are on a strict budget), it's the smart choice.

Best Warhammer 40K starter set for casual games

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Starter Set It's a solid middle-ground Specifications Price: $110 / £65 Ages: 12+ Game lasts: 30+ mins Models: 38 Extras: Handbook, dice, rulers, battlemat Reasons to buy + Loads of miniatures for the price + A good introduction to the full game + Has everything you need to play Reasons to avoid - No paints or tools - Not Combat Patrol-ready

Buy it if: ✅ You want to try Warhammer 40,000 casually with friends or family: If you just want to roll dice with your loved ones and aren't interested in playing 'proper' matches yet, this is a good choice. It features most of the models from the Ultimate box for much less, and gives you a better sense of the full game than its Introductory equivalent.



✅ You're on a budget, or aren't sure if you'll stick with 40K: Seeing as this kit includes most of the models from the Ultimate Starter Set for only a little more than the Introductory box, it's a great middle-ground option. That way you haven't sunk too much money into the hobby if you don't like it or get bored.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You know you're going to play 40K long-term: Because this box's armies fall short of Combat Patrol size and will need a lot of investment to be ready for a full 1,000-point game, I'd recommend opting for the Ultimate version instead if you're committed to playing 40K long-term. That one has 3D terrain and a mini core rulebook with lots of missions as well, so it's a better investment.



❌ You've never played a wargame so don't have tools or paint: Despite being great value in terms of cost, this starter set doesn't get you the tools you need to make and paint both armies. Having to shell out more for all that is a bummer.

What you need to know: If you're serious about playing Warhammer but are leery of dropping $210 / £125 for the Ultimate Starter Set, this version comes up trumps. It's far better value overall than the Introductory box but still offers a trouble-free entry-point to the hobby. Sure, you'll have to pay extra to get one or both forces up to Combat Patrol standard (a smaller and more accessible game mode). However, you'll still end up spending less than you would for a standard Combat Patrol kit. Those weigh in at $160 / £95 each.

Don't celebrate just yet, though. Remember, you'll need to grab paints and tools separately, because this box doesn't include any.

How it works: In a nutshell, this serves as a middle-ground between the Introductory Set and the Ultimate Starter Set. That applies both in terms of content and accessibility; it's still approachable for newcomers, but delves deeper into 40K's rules with more advanced tutorials. Meanwhile, it includes most of the models featured in the Ultimate equivalent but skips ones that are more complicated so far as rules go (like the Librarian Psyker). 3D terrain is also omitted, bringing costs way down.

All the same, beginners should be aware that they'll have to source their own paints and tools. While the miniatures are push-fit so don't require glue, you'll still need clippers to remove them from their sprues and paint to glam them up. Warhammer models are supplied in parts and colorless, after all.

Gameplay: As with the other Warhammer 40K starter sets, you'll be guided by clear and concise how-tos when building these armies. Similarly, the handbook's tutorials do a great job of easing you into the game's mechanics (not to mention lore). Although those missions are a little less 'Warhammer for dummies' than the Introductory box, they still drip-feed you rules step by step in a very approachable way. They'll leave you in a better position to tackle 'proper' games of 40K, too.

It's more of a foundation to build upon

Unfortunately, that last point is a weakness for this starter set. Neither side is big enough for true matches of 40K, and even though you can top both up to Combat Patrol size for less than you'd pay to get separate Combat Patrol boxes (or the Ultimate Starter Set, for that matter), it's still an added faff. In much the same way, you can't use these armies for normal competitive matches either. Those usually need battalions made up of 1,000 points or more, whereas the forces included here only amount to around 400.

It isn't a disaster by any means, and you can always buy reinforcements, but don't think of this as being a 'one and done' purchase if you're hoping to stick with 40K. It's more of a foundation to build upon.

Already play and want to make a full 1,000-point army for the Space Marines and/or Tyranids, on the other hand? This is a great start. Even though you're only getting 400-ish points per force, that's a solid base to build from at an aggressively reasonable price.

The bottom line: In almost every respect, this Warhammer 40K starter set is a middle-of-the-road option. That's both a strength and a weakness. Yes, it's very affordable and gives you a better idea of how the game works, all while showering you with models. But realistically, that jack-of-all-trades approach means that it's not particularly good at any one thing. You don't get paints or tools so complete beginners will face added cost, for example. At the same time, there aren't enough miniatures for you to play games of Combat Patrol or full matches of 40K. You can build up to that, of course, but it's still an extra investment you should be mindful of.

As such, this is best for those who are only going be playing on a casual basis (perhaps siblings at home or with friends who are also new to 40K), or for more established fans who'll use it as a cheap foundation to build bigger armies.

For more coverage of Warhammer's latest version, check out our Warhammer 40K 10th Edition first impressions. You can also see how the launch box stacks up in our Warhammer 40K Leviathan impressions.