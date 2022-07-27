Multiversus rested XP system explained

Multiversus rested XP is a mechanic that grants players more experience for playing regular matches day-after-day, rather than playing continuously all in one go. The idea is that rested XP effectively grants players an experience bonus that burns up with time and use, before resetting back to full when you're logged out. And the longer you spend away from the game, the more the Rested XP bonus recharges.

This is a fairly significant bonus too, one that can do as much to double the XP that players earn in matches, whether won or lost, so it's worth understanding what it does. We'll explain the full details of Multiversus rested XP below and how you can use it to your advantage to level up fast.

Rested XP in Multiversus and how it works

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Multiversus rested XP acts as a kind of temporary bonus to Battle Pass progress to experience that resets at the beginning of every day. You can actually see that bonus represented by a swirling pink bar under the main "play" option in the main menu.

Players get an increase to XP when the bar is still at least partly full, but as they play more matches the bar decreases with each completed game, whether teams, FFA, or MultiVersus 1v1. Once the bar is fully empty, there's no more rested XP bonus.

Still, that doesn't mean that you get no experience for players matches with no bar! Rested XP only adds extra to what you're already earning, rather than reducing it. When the bar is full you effectively have a x2 bonus, and when it's empty you're back to the standard of x1.

If the bar runs out, the only way to get it back is to wait until tomorrow. Rested XP is a mechanic designed to encourage players to keep coming back day-after-day, rather than playing obsessively for hours at a time infrequently. Keep in mind that Rested XP doesn't seem to do anything for coins you earn, though the XP will help you to earn a lot of rewards - assuming the Multiversus servers are online.