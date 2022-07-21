How to play MultiVersus 1v1

To play MultiVersus 1v1 rather than in teams is very easy, though the slightly confusing way that the game's user interface is set up makes realising that fact, and how to do it, difficult. As a rule MultiVersus has a general focus on team play, usually with two teams of two, but there's no reason you can't play solo and confront individual opponents, which we'll explain how to do below.

How to play 1v1 in MultiVersus (Image: © Warner Bros) To play MultiVersus 1v1, players need to simply do the following: 1. From the main menu, press the main "Play" button 2. Go into the tab "Online" 3. Head into the secondary tab "Normal" 4. Select "1 vs 1" on the right (marked by a yellow tick on the top-right of the image) 5. Deselect "Teams" 6. When you hit "Confirm," you'll be put into any kind of match among the playlists you've selected. This is the big issue - by not deselecting Teams, players can still get put into those matches - and because Teams is a much more popular playlist, you're far more likely to end up in those sorts of games, even though it's given no more prominence.

So in brief, it's simply a matter of selecting 1 vs 1 from the Normal Playlists, and making sure that you deselect the Teams option before confirming, which'll allow you to play 1v1 without issue.

Speaking of which, when picking MultiVersus characters for teams, it's best to pick a Hybrid character and somebody with a bit of versatility - an all-rounder, so to speak. Superman, Shaggy, Jake, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are all powerful options, as they're characters who can work well on their own.

Meanwhile, supporting roles like Reindog and Steven Universe might struggle with no allies to support (or give a MultiVersus Toast to afterwards). We also don't recommend ranged characters like Bugs Bunny, who often rely on a partner to draw aggro while they fire shots from a safe distance.