Best Perks in MultiVersus for all characters

The best perks MultiVersus has to offer depend on the character you give those perks to - after all, every fighter has their own perks to choose from, including signature perks that fundamentally change how certain attacks and powers in MultiVersus actually work. By picking and training in the right perks, players can specialise their MultiVersus characters or improve them across the board, so it's worth knowing the best perks in MultiVersus and using it to your advantage - after all, when two household pets and a stoned teenager go up against an assassin and a fifty-foot kill-droid, you'll need every advantage you can get.

The Best Perks in MultiVersus

Because every character in MultiVersus has their own perks attached to them, it's not as simple as choosing one set that applies to all characters. Perks are unlocked as you increase Mastery with a character (i.e., play games and win matches with them), as laid out in their individual progression path in the Collection section of MultiVersus' main menu.

Not only that, but as they level up, once they hit Mastery Level 6, characters will be able to get "Equip Ally Perks" as an option - which is exactly what it sounds like, allowing you to equip any perks your ally has unlocked in team games, even if they're not usually associated with that character. So yes, Batman can be as bright as Garnet, and Jake can borrow some of Arya's killing power, if you're set up right.

However, because you usually can't anticipate the options your allies will provide if you're random matchmaking, we'll be focusing on the best perks to pick for each individual character - aka, three regular perks and one signature perk each.

Arya Stark

Signature Perk: Betrayal (Hitting an ally with Arya's Dagger has a longer cooldown, but the ally is given an enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on an ally, she enrages herself)

Betrayal (Hitting an ally with Arya's Dagger has a longer cooldown, but the ally is given an enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on an ally, she enrages herself) Perk 1: Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage)

Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage) Perk 2: Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemy)

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemy) Perk 3: Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally)

Arya's strengths are movement, aerial control, and doing high damage out of nowhere, so you want to emphasise those things to make the most out of her talents. These perks are designed to compliment aggressive playstyles and allow her to really flex on enemies, and the fact that Betrayal can enrage allies doesn't hurt either.

Batman

Signature Perk: Bouncerang (Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to Batman will apply maximum stacks of weakened debuff.)

Bouncerang (Hitting an enemy with the Batarang while it is returning to Batman will apply maximum stacks of weakened debuff.) Perk 1: That's (Not) All, Folks! (Ringing out enemies while near the blast zone pushes the attacker back towards the center of the map)

That's (Not) All, Folks! (Ringing out enemies while near the blast zone pushes the attacker back towards the center of the map) Perk 2: Hit 'Em While They're Down (Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies)

Hit 'Em While They're Down (Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies) Perk 3: Gravity Manipulation (Your team receives 10% increased fast fall speed)

Batman is all about positioning himself in the right place to knock enemies around with either fists or devices, and these perks make the most of that - as well as the devices. Bounce around the map, weaken the enemy, then break their nose with the Perk 2 boost.

Bugs Bunny

Signature Perk: Comin' Through Doc (After leaving an existing tunnel, Bugs Bunny and his allies release a shockwave that damages nearby enemies)

Comin' Through Doc (After leaving an existing tunnel, Bugs Bunny and his allies release a shockwave that damages nearby enemies) Perk 1: Sturdy Dodger (Your team receives armor for 1 second after successfully neutral dodging a projectile)

Sturdy Dodger (Your team receives armor for 1 second after successfully neutral dodging a projectile) Perk 2: Speed Force Assist (Your team receives 4% increased base movement speed)

Speed Force Assist (Your team receives 4% increased base movement speed) Perk 3: Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemy)

Being a mage, Bugs is a ranged fighter, and you should make use of that. Powers should be defensive and help keep you alive so your chaotic arsenal of distant attacks can do their work - as the Acme brand of unconventional weaponry doesn't really need help being dangerous.

Finn

Signature Perk: Going Out of Business (All the items in Finn's shop are discounted by 200 Gold for 10 seconds after FInn's Ally is rung out. The discount is permanent after Finn reaches 100 damage)

Going Out of Business (All the items in Finn's shop are discounted by 200 Gold for 10 seconds after FInn's Ally is rung out. The discount is permanent after Finn reaches 100 damage) Perk 1: Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground)

Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground) Perk 2: … in a Single Bound! (Your team receives 10% increased jump speed)

… in a Single Bound! (Your team receives 10% increased jump speed) Perk 3: Stronger Than Ever (Your team receives armor for 5 seconds after respawning)

Finn's whole thing about grabbing coins means that speed and manoeuvrability are good, and while we hate to make anybody hope an ally goes down… well, if they are going to go down, you might as well get something out of it, right? Beyond that, a 5% damage increase to anybody on land is just too good not to take.

Garnet

Signature Perk: Electric Groove (Applying shocked to enemies as Garnet or her ally grant stacks of Garnet's rhythm)

Electric Groove (Applying shocked to enemies as Garnet or her ally grant stacks of Garnet's rhythm) Perk 1: Static Electricity (After allies move on the ground for 4 seconds, their next projectile applies shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer)

Static Electricity (After allies move on the ground for 4 seconds, their next projectile applies shocked to enemies. Leaving the ground restarts the timer) Perk 2: Sturdy Dodger (Your team receives armor for 1 second after successfully neutral dodging a projectile)

Sturdy Dodger (Your team receives armor for 1 second after successfully neutral dodging a projectile) Perk 3: Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally)

Garnet's perks really do end up as a kind of build - perks 2 and 3 help keep you on the ground, which triggers Static Electricity, which lets the Electric Groove kick into gear. The downside is staying on the ground in a game that has you constantly bouncing everywhere, but work out those side dodges and you'll come through swinging.

Harley Quinn

Signature Perk: Smooth Moves (Harley's ground and air side specials also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability at the beginning of the attack).

Smooth Moves (Harley's ground and air side specials also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability at the beginning of the attack). Perk 1: Fancy Footwork (Your team receives 5% extra dodge distance)

Fancy Footwork (Your team receives 5% extra dodge distance) Perk 2: Slipper Customer (Your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window)

Slipper Customer (Your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability window) Perk 3: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Harley's signatures are all pretty good, but Smooth Moves comes out swinging when you make it part of this evasion build, where Harley's capable of drifting about the battlefield and devastating opponents in her wake.

The Iron Giant

Signature Perk: Afterburners (When Iron Giant's rocket boots ignite the ground, they leave behind firewalls)

Afterburners (When Iron Giant's rocket boots ignite the ground, they leave behind firewalls) Perk 1: Retaliation-Ready (Your team grants allies 3 Gray Health for 3 seconds after knock back enemies with projectiles)

Retaliation-Ready (Your team grants allies 3 Gray Health for 3 seconds after knock back enemies with projectiles) Perk 2: School Me Once (Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile)

School Me Once (Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile) Perk 3: Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground)

This is a tough one - the Iron Giant is a weird, complex bucket of powers that all help, but it's hard to know which ones to improve. In the end we went for a general elevation of all the most common abilities - call it IG 2.0.

Jake

Signature Perk: Sticky (Enemies that touch Jake while he's stretching are briefly stunned, making them easier to hit with his buns)

Sticky (Enemies that touch Jake while he's stretching are briefly stunned, making them easier to hit with his buns) Perk 1: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air) Perk 2: Lumpy Space Punch (Your team deals 5% increase damage with melee attacks in the air)

Lumpy Space Punch (Your team deals 5% increase damage with melee attacks in the air) Perk 3: Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemy)

Being a hybrid and a fairly rubbery one at that, Jake's best suited to aerial combat - so all his perks here basically work towards that. The signature can easily be swapped out for Stay Limber, Dude depending on your preferred playstyle, but this is a character who excels in the air.

Reindog

Signature Perk: Fire Fluff (Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall upon hitting the ground)

Fire Fluff (Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall upon hitting the ground) Perk 1: Retaliation-Ready (Your team grants allies 3 Gray Health for 3 seconds after knock back enemies with projectiles)

Retaliation-Ready (Your team grants allies 3 Gray Health for 3 seconds after knock back enemies with projectiles) Perk 2: Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increased projectile speed)

Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increased projectile speed) Perk 3: Hit 'Em While They're Down (Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies)

Our Reindog build focuses on projectiles, especially the fireball. Let loose an ignition-inflicting blaze that's harder to dodge and leaves them more vulnerable to follow-up attacks. Alternatively, try the Tasmanian Trigonometry perk for more team knockback influence, if you're not sick of the idea after the MultiVersus knockback tutorial.

Shaggy

Signature Perk: One Last Zoinks (Shaggy gains rage automatically after passing 100 damage)

One Last Zoinks (Shaggy gains rage automatically after passing 100 damage) Perk 1: Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage)

Snowball Effect (Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage) Perk 2: Lumpy Space Punch (Your team deals 5% increase damage with melee attacks in the air)

Lumpy Space Punch (Your team deals 5% increase damage with melee attacks in the air) Perk 3: Last Stand (Your team does 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damage)

A simple idea - Shaggy's a pretty good fighter at the best of times, but Last Stand and One Last Zoinks ensure that if you're up against the wall, you'll get a sudden boost to turn the tides, with that strength best focused on the player that's been taking you apart (owing to Snowball Effect).

Steven Universe

Signature Perk: Bounce Bubble (Enemies have their hitstun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's wall or platform shields)

Bounce Bubble (Enemies have their hitstun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's wall or platform shields) Perk 1: Ice to Beat You! (Your team's projectiles deal 1 stack of ice if they knock enemies back)

Ice to Beat You! (Your team's projectiles deal 1 stack of ice if they knock enemies back) Perk 2: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air) Perk 3: Up, Up, and A-Slay (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies upward)

Another tough one to choose, similar to the Iron Giant - we found that the general approach of emphasising knockback and ranged worked better than anything else, and the Ice powers are pretty sweet if you're partnered with a mage character.

Superman

Signature Perk: Sniper Punch (Superman's aim punch range is extended. The damage and knockback from the aim punch are increased at long distances but decreased in close quarters)

Sniper Punch (Superman's aim punch range is extended. The damage and knockback from the aim punch are increased at long distances but decreased in close quarters) Perk 1: Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground)

Wildcat Brawler (Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground) Perk 2: Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air)

Triple Jump (Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air) Perk 3: Last Stand (Your team does 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damage)

The Last Son of Krypton is versatile and jack-of-all trades enough that there's nothing specific about him that needs improvement or specialisation, though the fact that he has three signature attacks whereas most characters have two provides more options for builds. However, considering how good his grounded side-special is, we can't recommend anything other than Sniper Punch.

Tasmanian Devil

Signature Perk: I Gotta Get In There! (Taz's allies can jump into his dogpile, giving it more damage, more knockback, longer duration and armor)

I Gotta Get In There! (Taz's allies can jump into his dogpile, giving it more damage, more knockback, longer duration and armor) Perk 1: Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally)

Percussive Punch Power (Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies horizontally) Perk 2: School Me Once (Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile)

School Me Once (Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile) Perk 3: Tasmanian Trigonometry (Your team receives 15% increased base knockback influence)

Taz has two potential builds - close quarters brawler and anti-projectile tank, and we think the first option is more generally versatile, creating a model that's all about leaping at the enemy and clobbering them as much as possible. Admittedly the Signature is downright useless in MultiVersus 1v1, so make sure you swap it out outside of team games.

Tom and Jerry

Signature Perk: Dynamite Split (Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his tennis racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks)

Dynamite Split (Reflecting Tom's dynamite with his tennis racket will split it into 3 dynamite sticks) Perk 1: Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims)

Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims) Perk 2: That's Flammable, Doc! (For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a projectile, your team can melee attack that enemy to ignite them for 1 second)

That's Flammable, Doc! (For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a projectile, your team can melee attack that enemy to ignite them for 1 second) Perk 3: Make it Rain, Dog! (Your team receives 20% increase projectile speed)

We don't really like either of the original Itchy and Scratchy's Signature moves, but the Dynamite Split is fine enough on the chance you can trigger it, so fine - go with that. However, their other perk options are really good, allowing you to make them into a proper ranged pair of powerhouses.

Velma

Signature Perk: Studied (Velma spawns with 1 piece of evidence already collected)

Studied (Velma spawns with 1 piece of evidence already collected) Perk 1: Deadshot (Your team deals 5% increase damage with projectiles)

Deadshot (Your team deals 5% increase damage with projectiles) Perk 2: Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims)

Shirt Cannon Sniper (Your team's projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims) Perk 3: Ice to Beat You! (Your team's projectiles deal 1 stack of ice if they knock enemies back)

Despite officially being a support class, Velma also works really well as a ranged fighter, and considering how effective her Police Car power is, you might as well start closer to it with a piece of free evidence. Have a tankier ally hold down the fray while you fire attacks from a distance and snatch papers for a devastating finishing blow.

Wonder Woman

Signature Perk: Shield of Athena (Dodging creates a barrier that blocks enemy projectiles. The barrier goes on cooldown after a successful block)

Shield of Athena (Dodging creates a barrier that blocks enemy projectiles. The barrier goes on cooldown after a successful block) Perk 1: Back To Back (Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an ally)

Back To Back (Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an ally) Perk 2: Kryptonian Skin (Your team receives 4% reduced incoming damage)

Kryptonian Skin (Your team receives 4% reduced incoming damage) Perk 3: Stronger Than Ever (Your team receives armor for 5 seconds after respawning)

Wonder Woman's a tank class, and to be honest, we see no reason to mess with that. Shield of Athena is very good at being a final defence, and a choice selection of other protective perks means you can defend allies and yourself throughout the fight.

Well, that's our pick for the best perks! Of course, this is only a selection for how things stand during the MultiVersus open beta, as we've no doubt that updates, balances and more will change things in the future. Still, for now, these are some pretty solid options!