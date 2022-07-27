Are the Multiversus servers down?

If the Multiversus servers are down you'll want a fix and as much information on server status as you can get. The servers were down recently for maintenance during the transition to the "1.0" patch that made the game accessible for all players and added LeBron James to the MultiVersus characters and served as, but now they're up and running again. For now…

Online games live and die on the server status, and if the Multiversus servers are down for you, it means you'll be incredibly limited in what you can do with the game - certainly matches with friends and strangers alike won't be an option if you can't access the servers and play accordingly. If the worst has happened then here's what we currently know and what might help you get back in.

Are Multiversus servers down?

If the Multiversus Servers are down the first thing you want to do is check the Multiversus Twitter page to see if there are any issues reported there. There are likely to be a few regular maintenance periods while the game is still fairly new, and even when things settle down updates and new content could see the game come offline regularly for a little tidy up. If there are no reported Multiversus server issues, double check your own internet connection and make sure the game is fully up to date by shutting it down and checking for updates.

If all else fails, you'll just have to wait. Servers in any recent and running game are rarely down for more than 24 hours at a time (assuming it's intentional downtime for maintenance or updates) so it shouldn't take long for the issue to resolve itself and for players to be bashing Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark against each other again. If they are down for longer than that, it's very likely that Warner Bros will have an official explanation for it - all the more reason to check the Twitter page mentioned above.