MultiVersus patch slows progression - and players aren't pleased

A new MultiVersus patch increases the time for progression between levels, and players aren't best pleased.

Earlier on September 27, a brand new update went live for MultiVersus on all platforms, accompanied by the usual set of patch notes (opens in new tab) from developer Player First Games. Chief among the changes was that "XP required to go from level 3 - 15 on the character mastery track has been doubled."

Following this small note, Player First Games writes it was finding that players "could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly. This is to help us make it a bit more of a journey." It's clear, then, that the intention is to make characters in MultiVersus harder to unlock but not impossible.

So far, this change isn't sitting well with the MultiVersus community. Over on the game's dedicated subreddit (opens in new tab), the top-voted comment underneath the patch notes post is a player bemoaning the changes, writing that players will ultimately need to spend longer playing at a disadvantage to unlock Perks.

Elsewhere, another player thinks the intention behind the changes is to increase player retention, but the changes might create more of a grind for existing players. This could, in theory, quickly put MultiVersus players off the game that have been around since the party game first launched.

It's a tricky minefield to navigate for Player First Games, but the developer is sticking to its guns for now. It remains to be seen just how long the road to unlock new Perks and master characters is after these changes take effect.

