MultiVersus leaks show Robin joining the roster - as a skin for LeBron

Upcoming MultiVersus skins have begun to leak thanks to several dataminers and eagle-eyed fans, giving us a pretty clear idea about what the game's future cosmetics will look like.

Perhaps the most notable of the leaks (via PCGamesN (opens in new tab)) indicates that Robin will soon be a playable character - in the form of a new skin for LeBron James, that is. LeBron's Robin skin references a moment in Space Jam: A New Legacy. While dataminers had already uncovered evidence (opens in new tab) of the skin, its appearance in the official MultiVersus Twitch extension (opens in new tab) put any doubts about its veracity to rest.

Dataminer AisulMV has another look at the LeBron Robin skin, plus images of a new Arya, Bugs, and Jake.

It seems Taz is getting new outfits, too. The outfit for Harley shown below already appeared in the closed alpha, however.

And, lastly, there's a set of golden armor for Wonder Woman, based on the costume's appearance in Wonder Woman 1984.

MultiVersus just hit open beta, which for most players basically means it's out - the game is now fully public and free-to-play, with no more progress wipes planned before the 1.0 launch. Outside of the datamines, a load of additional Multiversus characters have leaked, ranging from Godzilla to Ted Lasso.

The game has already proven a hit on Steam even with the open beta label. It became the fourth-biggest game on the platform yesterday, topping the likes of GTA 5 and Apex Legends in its rise to the top.

