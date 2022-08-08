MultiVersus dataminer uncovers Battle Pass sharing feature

A recent MultiVersus datamine has uncovered a potential Battle Pass sharing feature which is thought to be introduced in the recently delayed Season One .

As reported by VGC (opens in new tab), Twitter user and MultiVersus leaker @AisulMV (opens in new tab) has shared what looks like a menu that will allow players to link with others in order to share Battle Passes. What this could potentially mean is that two players will be able to contribute and later reap the rewards from one Battle Pass.

Another MultiVersus fan replied to AisulMV’s tweet asking about what this actually means, to which the dataminer replied (opens in new tab) revealing: "It may be introduced in season 1." They then also shared an instructions screen for the potentially upcoming feature which reads: "Both players will contribute to the same Battle Pass and the Battle Pass of the player with the least progress will match the other."

Other insights on this screen include: "If one player has a premium Battle Pass, both players will share progress on the Battle Pass", and "Quest Rewards and XP for both players are still awared."

From the looks of the leak, players will be able to find their friends online by searching for their username. This feature is yet to be officially confirmed by MultiVersus’ publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, or its developer Player First Games so it’s probably best to take it with a grain of salt for now.

Despite only fully releasing last month, the Warner Bros. IP-themed fighting game has really taken off with both fighting game fans and casuals alike. It was recently revealed that MultiVersus is estimated to have five million players already. It’s also very quickly climbed its way up to the top of the Steam Deck’s most played games alongside the likes of Stray and Elden Ring .