MultiVersus is a smashing success, having already racked up an estimated 5 million players

The MultiVersus open beta kicked off just seven days ago, and already it's is doing impressively well. Shortly after launch, the Smash Bros-style brawler reached 142,086 concurrent players on Steam, making it the fourth-biggest game on the platform, ahead of the likes of GTA 5 and Apex Legends. It continues to be one of Steam’s (opens in new tab) most popular titles, with an average player count of 70,208 and a peak player count of over 153,000 in the week since launch.

These figures, of course, doesn’t take into account PlayStation and Xbox players, but the MultiVersus leaderboards give us a good indication of how popular the game is overall. According to PC Gamer (opens in new tab), after 29 matches, a player was ranked 4,929,968 in the world. This suggests that the total player count already exceeds 5 million.

We’ll have to wait for official figures from Player First Games to know exactly how many people are playing, but it’s safe to say that MultiVersus is off to a smashing start. And we could see MultiVersus get even more popular in the coming months, with the developer promising fresh content in the form of “new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more.”

As more fans get to grips with the game, its developer continues to add tweaks to ensure a fairer fight for all. So far, we’ve seen Taz’s terrible Tornado get a much-needed nerf; Bugs Bunny also got a downgrade and is due for another. Meanwhile, in news that’s sure to delight Wonder Woman fans, an update scheduled for sometime after EVO 2022 will include buffs for the popular DC superhero.

