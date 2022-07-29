One of MultiVersus' best characters is getting nerfed... again

Bugs Bunny, one of the best MultiVersus characters, is getting nerfed for a second time.

The open beta for MultiVersus is currently underway, and so far, the Smash Bros-style brawler has gone down well with fighting fans. The game features a ton of great characters from across the Warner Bros catalogue, each with a unique fighting style. But those who’ve spent time with the game will undoubtedly have noticed that all its fighters are not created equal. One particularly powerful competitor is Bugs Bunny.

The famous Looney Tunes character has already been nerfed once, but he’s due to have his abilities downgraded once again. The news comes courtesy of MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh who confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab)that changes to Buys Bunny will be implemented after the Evolution Championship Series 2022 has finished. The tournament takes place in Las Vegas from August 5-7 so expect Bugs to be nerfed soon after that. Huynh didn’t elaborate on how the character will differ from his current iteration, but he did assure fans that “Bugs Bunny will always be fun”.

Nerfs inc after EVO, but Bugs Bunny will always be funJuly 28, 2022 See more

The latest Multiversus update reduced the effectiveness of Bugs’ Air Up Attack by increasing its start-up window by two frames and decreasing its active window, also by two frames. The same patch also saw changes to another Looney Tune character who was causing frustration for fans. Taz’s Tornado ability no longer leaves you stunned and wide open to a volley of additional blows. Velma also had her weight stat reduced from 70 to 63 after being mistakenly given one of the heaviest weight settings in the entire game.

