Upcoming MultiVersus update will fix Taz's tornado

An upcoming update will fix Taz's broken tornado attack, ending those easy wins.

MultiVersus' early access open beta is currently underway, and so far, the Smash Bros-style brawler has been met with positive reactions from players. But as it's early days, some balancing issues still need ironing out, most notably Taz's potent tornado attack.

The Tasmanian Devil's tornado has caused much frustration for players looking for a fair fight. The issue is that once you're pulled in by it, it leaves you staggered and utterly defenceless against multiple follow-up hits. Many players opting to use the Looney Tunes character are spamming the move repeatedly for an easy win.

Naturally, MultiVersus fans have been taking to Twitter to share their woes. One user described the attack as "ridiculous", adding that it "makes the game so unfun". Another took the opportunity to highlight its resemblance to Meta Knight's tornado ability, which caused similar frustration in Super Smash Bros Brawl.

Having listened to fan feedback, director Tony Hyunh recently shared a tweet confirming that developer Player First Games is aware that Taz's tornado ability is broken and that it's working on a fix. Hyunh didn't specify what exactly the studio will do to solve the issue, but it seems we won't have to wait long to find out.

Yesterday, in response to another fan requesting that "something be done", Huynh responded, confirming that "Tornado is getting addressed on Tuesday". So starting tomorrow, July 26, Taz fans shouldn't expect such an easy fight.

The MultiVersus public beta also kicks off tomorrow, and American basketball legend LeBron James is joining the roster. The sports icon was previously rumoured to be included by the same individual who leaked the game. They also claim that other famous Warner Bros faces, including The Joker, Gizmo, Scooby-Doo, and, somewhat bizarrely, Ted Lasso, could be on the way.

