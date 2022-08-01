MultiVersus update to buff Wonder Woman soon

Wonder Woman could be the next Multiversus character to get a power boost.

The MultiVersus open beta kicked off last week, and as more players get to grips with the game, the pros and cons of its expansive cast of characters are becoming increasingly apparent. The latest fighter set for some tweaking is the iconic DC superhero Wonder Woman.

Fans recently took to Twitter to share their frustration with the character's cooldowns and hitbox. "She deserves better," commented one MultiVersus fan, while others also requested that she receive some buffs. Game director Tony Huynh, who has been very engaged with the community on social media, once again provided fans with a quick update. According to Huynh, fixes for Wonder Woman are on the way. "She got some buffs in the build after Evo," the developer wrote.

She got some buffs in the build after evo

The Evolution Championship Series he's referring to takes place from August 5 to 7, so we'll have to wait at least one more week to see Wonder Woman become more of a force to be reckoned with. MultiVersus next update is scheduled for August 9, with a slew of new content set to arrive as part of Season 1. It's possible we could also see the changes planned for Wonder Woman implemented then.

Huynh previously confirmed that Bugs Bunny is getting nerfed for a second time. Although wins might not come as easily when using the fighter, the developer assured fans that "Bugs Bunny will always be fun". Fellow Looney Tunes character Taz also recently got a downgrade after his massively overpowered Tornado ability made him one of the game's least popular characters to go head to head with.

