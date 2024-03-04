MSI Claw finally has a US release date, and it’s set to have its own Steam Deck dock

If you’ve been waiting to find out when the MSI Claw release date will be, you’re in luck, as Newegg’s pre-order page claims it’ll be available from March 8. Better still, the site also provides a glimpse at some planned accessories, including its very own Steam Deck dock and a carry case.

We’ve known for a while that the MSI Claw would enter the best gaming handheld race at some point in March, but thanks to Newegg, we now have a date to circle on our calendars. While not all versions of the portable PC will release on the same day, and UK pre-order pages suggest it’ll arrive a few weeks’ later, the retailer has listed March 8 as an ETA for the $749 512GB Intel Ultra 7 version. The $799 1TB model and lower spec $699 Ultra 5 edition are apparently due to arrive the following week on March 15, but are labelled instead as a ‘release date’.

Slightly confusing, and I’m not entirely sure why there would be a delay with specific models. Nevertheless, MSI Claw handhelds should in theory start landing on players’ doorsteps after Friday, meaning it won’t be long till we know how it’ll fare against the mighty Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally.

MSI Claw (512GB, Intel Ultra 7) | $749.99 at Newegg

This version of the Claw comes is armed with an Intel Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an 120Hz screen, meaning it's got the best chip available in the line-up. That said, it features a smaller 512GB SSD than the most expensive model, so it might not suit those of you with bigger Steam backlogs. Buy it if: ✅ You want to balance price and specs

✅ You plan on using a microSD card

✅ You need best portable performance Don't buy it if: ❌ You've got a big Steam library

❌ You don't need highest spec processor Other models:

Intel Ultra 7 1TB - $799

Intel Ultra 5 512GB - $699

As I already spoiled, the pre order page also reveals a few accessories, including a docking station. Yes, I know referring to it as if it’s one of the best Steam Deck docks is just like calling every vacuum a Hoover, but there’s nothing stopping it from becoming a go to for players with Valve’s portable, the Claw, or even handhelds like the ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO and Ayaneo 2S.

That said, the MSI Claw docking station itself doesn’t appear to be available yet, and the small promo image avoids revealing specs like ports and whether it’ll actually hold the handheld. It’s not quite the same, but it almost looks like the Jsaux RGB Steam Deck dock at Amazon, which features a cradle that pops out at the front. One thing we do know is that its USB cable will be detachable, something it and the aforementioned Jsaux model have in common.

(Image credit: MSI)

Other depicted accessories include a branded carry case, lanyard, tempered glass screen protector, and a little metal claw keychain that looks like it could do some damage. Sadly, the page firmly states that the add-ons will be sold separately, but hey, at least there are plenty of bits available for the upcoming device.

We’ll be sure to update you when we finally get our claws on MSI’s handheld PC. In the meanwhile, if you fancy some retro gaming shenanigans, swing by our Ayn Odin 2 review for an android powerhouse with emulation prowess.

Looking for machines with more power? Check out the best gaming PC and best gaming laptop for powerhouse systems. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming monitor if you're looking for a visual upgrade.