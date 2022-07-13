Ms. Marvel season 2: Everything that's been said about the Marvel show's potential return

Ms. Marvel season 2 has not officially been confirmed. However, after the season 1 finale set up some tantalizing storylines, it seems it could be an inevitability. When we spoke to Aramis Knight, who plays Red Dagger recently, he said he thinks they have a "good shot" at coming back.

Read on for more about what he and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had to say about this, as well as the lowdown on where we’ll see Ms. Marvel next in the MCU. But a word of warning, we’ll be getting into major spoiler territory from here on out. So make sure you’ve seen Ms. Marvel episode 6 before reading on any further.

What has been said about Ms. Marvel season 2?

We spoke to the Ms. Marvel cast and crew about season 2 – and things are looking positive. Kareem actor Aramis Knight told us he’d definitely be keen to return. "I would love that," he said at a mid-season junket. "I definitely think Kareem has a future in the MCU. Yeah, I look forward to you guys seeing it and hopefully doing more. I hope we get season 2. I think we have a very good shot at it."

Total Film also spoke to the director of episodes 4 and 5 Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy about if she would like to return if the show comes back. "You know, I'd love to be part of the storytelling team for Kamala Khan," she explained. "I think that she’s destined for the big screen, and there will be other opportunities to be part of that story. But I think it was truly special to be part of the first group of directors who created the world that she is in. I hope that we made her come alive for the rest of the world, and got her a special place in the MCU."

Is Ms. Marvel season 2 happening? *Spoilers*

Ms. Marvel’s season 2 hasn't yet been confirmed. But the Disney Plus show's season 1 ending did leave some loose ends to tie up.

One major question we have is what's next for Kamran after he managed to escape Damage Control. All we know so far is that he'll be helped out by the Red Daggers after Kamala called in a favor with Kareem. He told her he could get Kamran out of New Jersey if he made it to the harbor. This could form the basis for a major story in the potential second season.

There's also plenty to explore with Bruno and Kamala's relationship, as well as smaller scale questions like if Nakia will succeed in running for Mosque president. And then of course, there's the minor issue of what happened to Damage Control after their very public mistakes at the High School.

When will Kamala Khan return? What is The Marvels?

While Marvel has yet to announce a second season, we do know where we’ll be seeing Kamala Khan next. She’ll be appearing in the Captain Marvel sequel: The Marvels. This will star Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) and WandaVision star Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The movie comes out on July 28, 2023.

The Ms. Marvel post-credits scene gave us an indication of what might happen. It began with Kamala in her bedroom before her bangle lit up and seemingly teleported her, making her fall through her cupboard in the process. When a figure emerges moments later, it’s not Kamala but Captain Marvel. Looking around the room, she realizes what happened and says, "Oh no, no, no."

While there’s nothing definitive yet about Ms. Marvel season 2, it seems there are some good indications the show could return. As soon as Marvel reveals any more about the show’s future, we’ll keep you in the loop.

