Move over, X-Men '97! The head writer on Spider-Man: The Animated series is keen to do a comeback show too

With everyone's favorite animated mutants set to return in Disney Plus's X-Men '97 in just a few weeks' time, Marvel fans have been wondering which other iconic shows from their childhood could make a similar-style comeback...

With that, someone reached out to John Semper Jr., the head writer on Spider-Man: The Animated Series (and creator of the "Spider-Verse"), on Twitter recently to ask whether he'd be keen to resurrect the show, which ran between 1994 and 1998. "All they have to do is call me. I'm here, and I'd certainly consider doing it," he replied.

"[Disney Plus] [Kevin Feige] Get on the horn ASAP," the user responded, as others shared their excitement at the prospect.

"They should've went with Spidey first instead of X-Men '97, hopefully we will get the continuation of the best Spider-Man animated series," said another, as a third wrote: "I'm praying every night and every day."

"YOU CAN'T ESCAPE ME, [Marvel Studios]! I'LL CHASE YOU TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH!" quote-tweeted one more, a reference to Spidey's highly-memed line reading when facing Shocker in the '90s series.

Now seems like a good a time as any for Spider-Man: The Animated Series to be continued, given how quickly the webslinger's universe is expanding both at Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios – and how the likes of big screen newbies like Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web were fairly prominent characters, alongside the titular Peter Parker, of course, in the show.

As for X-Men '97, the upcoming show picks up right where X-Men: The Animated series left off. It's official trailer opens with Professor Charles Xavier's tragic death from the original series, shown on one of those late '90s TVs that we used to watch VHS tapes on, and launches into the aftermath and how the X-Men plan to carry on Xavier's legacy.

