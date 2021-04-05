Mortal Kombat's main kast beats the krap out of each other in new 'featurette'

A new Mortal Kombat behind-the-scenes featurette reveals some new footage of the main "kast" kicking the ever-loving krap out of each other.

The video is a mix of behind-the-scenes, 'making-of' type material and theatrical fight scenes, as well as new footage and stuff we've already seen. Most of the series' star players, including Mileena, Jax, Goro, Raiden, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion make an appearance, and some of the actors give some insights into their characters.

There's also some talk about the physical demands of pulling off the kind-of acrobatic stunts Mortal Kombat fans will expect from the 2021 theatrical revival, with Max Huang (Kung Lao) explaining that "We need to be authentic; we need actors who can perform the actual movements and stunts."

"It's mind-blowing what they're doing, and I think that fight element that has always been in the games can be brought to life on the screen. And it's not all CG, I promise you," Kano actor Josh Lawson adds.

The video shows plenty of action, but it's worth noting that we've yet to see exactly what director Simon McQuoid meant when he said the Mortal Kombat movie pushes its R-rating "right to the limit." Of course, you can't exactly show Liu Kang fruit ninja someone to pieces in a YouTube trailer, so we'll just have to take McQuoid at his word for now.

"We wanted to push the [blood, gore, and fatalities] right to the limit," McQuoid told our sister publication SFX Magazine. "That includes, but isn't limited to, someone having their heart ripped out of their chest – just in case you were wondering."

Mortal Kombat has its US theatrical premiere set for April 23, when it also start streaming simultaneously on HBO Max for a month.

