When does Mortal Kombat 1 early access start?

Mortal Kombat 1 early access goes live five days before the game’s full launch, but you’ll need to have pre-ordered the Kollector’s Edition to try it out. In Liu Kang’s rebooted universe, plenty of new narrative and gameplay spins have been added for Mortal Kombat 1. Many of the klassic characters have been revamped and brought back, and the new Kameo assist fighter system will really shake up each fight too. With so much to test, getting in early will give you a kompetitive edge when the game’s full release rolls around, so here’s exactly when Mortal Kombat 1 early access starts.

When is early access for Mortal Kombat 1? Mortal Kombat 1 early access begins on September 14 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST. That’s five days before the full release date of September 19, so you’ll have lots of time to get a head start and begin mastering some kombos using the new kameos.

(Image credit: NetherRealm Studios)

Is Mortal Kombat 1 on PS4? (Image credit: Netherrealm ) Since the game is skipping last-gen consoles, Mortal Kombat 1 on PS4 doesn't look like it's going to happen.

Again, you can only play during the early access period if you pre-order the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition. This Edition also gets you the Jean Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage, 1,250 Dragon Krystals, and early access to future DLC characters – we already know that Ermac and Takeda will be returning, but non-MK characters like Homelander and Peacemaker will get added too.



Do note that you can also pre-load Mortal Kombat right now, even if you can’t play in the early access period. If you are checking out the game early though, ensure that you’ve got the game installed on your platform of choice so you can make the most of the five-day early access period to get some practice in or rip through the story before. Check out the Mortal Kombat 1 roster to learn about every fighter we know of so far.

