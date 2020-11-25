Sony has confirmed that more PS5 units will be on sale before the end of the year.



A tweet from the official PlayStation account also revealed that the PS5 launch was Sony's biggest ever console launch, which you can read below.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers.November 25, 2020

It's perhaps no surprise that the PS5 stock is currently so low, considering that the PS5 launch is the biggest PlayStation launch in Sony's history. Earlier today, a report claimed the company has sold between 2.1 and 2.5 million consoles, which now has further evidence thanks to Sony's tweet.



On top of that, the good news is that if you haven't been able to secure a copy of the PS5 just yet, then you'll have a chance to before the year is out. While Sony doesn't give more detail than staying in touch "with your local retailers", it does provide hope for those who haven't been able to grab a PS5 yet. And considering PlayStation boss Jim Ryan send in a recent interview "Absolutely everything is sold".

