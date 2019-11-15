Here's every winner from this year's Golden Joystick Awards, including the Ultimate Game of the Year

And that's a wrap for The Golden Joysticks 2019! Your votes have been counted, and the full list of winners and nominees has been revealed, many of whom attended this year's awards ceremony at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London.

From Best Audio to the Ultimate Game of the Year itself, millions of votes were cast in The Golden Joysticks Awards online voting, as people worldwide showed some love to their favourite titles of the last 12 months, and we've got the final results listed right here. Read on below for the full breakdown of winners, and see where your top picks of the year ended up.

Watch a full recap of the Golden Joystick Awards 2019

Every Golden Joystick Awards 2019 Winner

Best Storytelling - Days Gone

Best Multiplayer Game - Apex Legends

Still Playing Award - Minecraft

Best Visual Design - Devil May Cry 5

Best Indie Game - Outer Wilds

Esports Game of the Year - Fortnite

Best Audio - Resident Evil 2

Best Game Expansion - GTA Online: Diamond Casino Update

Best VR/AR Game - Beat Saber

Best Gaming Hardware - Nvidia 20-Series Super Graphics Card

Best Performer - Logan Marshall-Green

Studio of the Year - Epic Games

Best New Streamer/Broadcaster - Ewok

Breakthrough Award - House House

Mobile Game of the Year - BTS World

Outstanding Contribution - Life is Strange

PC Game of the Year - World of Warcraft Classic

PlayStation Game of the Year - Days Gone

Xbox Game of the Year - Gears 5

Nintendo Game of the Year - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077

Critics' Choice Award - Control

Lifetime Achievement - Yu Suzuki

Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil 2

As far as we're concerned, everyone's a winner when the games of the last 12 months have been this good, but congratulations are in order for all the nominees who made the cut. Otherwise, we'll see you next year for The Golden Joysticks 2020 which, with both PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett due to launch that Holiday season, is sure to be an exciting one...