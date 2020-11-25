PS5 sold between 2.1 and 2.5 million units worldwide on day one, report claims

A new report estimates that PS5 sold between 2.1 and 2.5 million units worldwide on its two staggered launch dates.

The report comes from VGchartz, a third-party analytical website which tracks sales data throughout the games industry. According to the report, the PS5 sold through at least 2.1 million units on both November 12, when the console launched in North America, and November 19, when the PS5 launched in the UK and Europe.

The report breaks down these numbers a little further, saying that the PS5 sold between 1.3 and 1.6 million units when it first launched in North America, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. A week later on November 19, the report states that the PS5 sold between 800,000 and 900,000 units across Europe and the rest of the world, with Europe accounting for at least 660,000 of those units.

Additionally, the report claims that the standard version of the PS5 with a disc drive was by far the more popular model among consumers. The VGchartz report alleges that 75% of PS5 purchases were made up of the $499/£449 model of the PS5, meaning only 25% of consumers opted for the all-digital model. As VGChartz isn't an official source, it is best to take these numbers with a grain of salt until Sony decide to release official figures.

If you didn't manage to bag a PS5 so far, Sony boss Jim Ryan has some bad news for you. Speaking earlier this week, Ryan stated that "absolutely everything is sold" in relation to stock of the new console, as well as accessories like the PS5 3D Pulse headset.

