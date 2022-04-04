Tyrese Gibson seems to fall for a fake Martin Scorsese quote about Morbius

Tyrese Gibson has apparently been duped by a fake Martin Scorsese quote on the movie Morbius.

Gibson plays FBI Agent Simon Stroud in the film, which so far is being judged very harshly by critics. A joke playing off Scorsese's now infamous opinion of Marvel movies has apparently fooled Gibson, though.

"I was aghast to find out it was based on a comic book," reads Scorsese's fake quote. "This is the truest height of cinema and even I cannot top it. A wise man admits when he is wrong and I was wrong, I apologize to all comic book movies." The words are accompanied by a (again, fake) picture of the legendary director at a Morbius screening.

"Wow wow wow I can't believe what just happened whoa……." Gibson captioned a now deleted Instagram post showing the quote and picture. "Cheers and hats off to you [director Daniel Espinosa] this is so amazing King! This is the KING of KINGS of cinema Martin Scorsese this is huge……."

tyrese thinking martin scorsese actually called morbius the height of cinema is the funniest thing that’s happened all week pic.twitter.com/YSg42IoRcWApril 3, 2022 See more

At the time of writing, Morbius sits at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes – but its audience score is a much higher at 70%. Similarly, despite the reviews, the film is succeeding at the box office with an $84 million worldwide opening.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular living vampire, who accidentally turns himself into a bloodsucker while trying to cure his rare blood disease. Matt Smith co-stars as the villainous Milo.

