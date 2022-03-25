Morbius first reactions are in and people are saying it has the "worst post-credits scenes you've ever seen"

The first reactions are in for Morbius – and they're not particularly positive.

The movie sees Jared Leto star as Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who tries to cure himself but instead becomes a sort-of vampire – he has all the superhuman abilities (and the thirst for blood), but none of the weaknesses.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie's script was penned by Lost in Space showrunners Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson also star.

"Well, #Morbius is about as bad as you were expecting," tweeted Sab Astley. "A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don't worry, they've saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you've EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker."

"#Morbius proves that no matter how many famous faces or shiny visuals you squeeze in, Sony will always find a way to impressively misunderstand basic storytelling," wrote Escape Film Club.

"Well #Morbius is unfortunately not great (some really shoddy vfx & 00s formulaic plot) & definitely not as fun as Venom," tweeted Nicola Austin. "Really confused at the future of the Sony Spiderverse following the post-credits scenes & the editing. Matt Smith is clearly having a blast though!"

There are some positives to the movie, it seems, but not enough: "In Morbius Matt Smith gloriously hams up the place and Oliver Wood delivers some visual flare to the action sequences. Aside from that, the bad plotting & messy cgi, confusing editing & worse sound mix result in absolute incoherence But the post-credits manage to out do it all," tweeted Ren Vieira.