Jared Leto teases the multiverse and villain crossovers in (and beyond?) Morbius

Morbius star Jared Leto has teased the Marvel multiverse in the upcoming movie.

In the film, Leto plays the title character, who is a doctor suffering from a rare blood disease. While trying to discover a cure for his condition, Michael Morbius accidentally transforms himself into a living vampire.

"Morbius is, and always has been, a standout persona in Marvel lore. There's a lot of mystery around this character; it's not a character who's had a movie about him before," Leto told Marvel.com.

"There's an entire world to discover," the actor added. "In the film version of Morbius, he's part of a much larger universe. The Multiverse has officially opened, and there's all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up."

We already know from the trailers that Morbius will be encountering Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, AKA Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Vulture – but who else the vampire may cross paths with is a mystery. The tease that Morbius is one part of a larger whole also hints at more to come, potentially beyond this movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home blasted the multiverse wide open in a massive crossover that saw the Sony-verse's former Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, meet the MCU's version of the character, played by Tom Holland. Some temporary universe-hopping also happened with Tom Hardy's Venom, who shifted in and out of the MCU in the post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Way Home.

We'll find out just who Morbius might be meeting when the film hits US theaters this April 1, and UK cinemas this March 31.

