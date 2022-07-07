How to get the Monster Hunter Rise Twisted Stiffbone

The Monster Hunter Rise Twisted Stiffbone located in Sunbreak is one of the DLC's most valuable resources, and arguably the unsung hero of MH Rise's Master Rank crafting system. Despite the slightly unfortunate name, the Twisted Stiffbone serves as an integral component for forging numerous armor pieces, as well as a few weapons and even a legendarily good variation of the Protection Jewel. However, this new material isn't actually drawn from any living creature you might be expecting, as we'll explain in more detail below as we cover how to get the Twisted Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

How to get the Twisted Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak (Image: © Capcom) To get the Twisted Stiffbone in the MH Rise Sunbreak DLC, players need to take the following steps: 1. Go to the Shrine Ruins on any Master Rank (MR) expedition or quest. 2. Head to any of the Bonepiles marked on the map above, and interact with the piles to search through them. 3. Each Bonepile can drop over half a dozen Twisted Stiffbones before being depleted. To farm Twisted Stiffbones, search through each pile marked, working your way from the bottom of the map up (it's most efficient), scaling the grey cliffs with your wirebug and using the Palamute for maximum speed. There's no perks or abilities that we know of that'll boost the drop rate, so simply snuffle through them and move onto the next one. They'll be exhausted afterwards, but do respawn/refill after five minutes, allowing you to go through again (alternatively, you could exit and restart the quest/expedition).

Twisted Stiffbone uses in crafting

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Twisted Stiffbone has a lot of crafting uses, hence the demand for finding them. Its recipes don't require a lot of them, but there are a lot of recipes that need at least one, so sooner or later players find themselves running into this particular wall.

Unlike many other resources that came out in the DLC, such as the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Pelts, the Stiffbone also is used to create a wide range of items. Some materials are limited purely to forging weapons, armor or decorations, but the Twisted Stiffbone is used to some degree in all three. We'll cover everything you can make with them below, broken into categories.

Weapons Wyvern Chaser+ (Light Bowgun) - 6

Weapon Upgrades Kulu's Lasher+ (Dual Blades) - 1 Wyvern Chaser+ (Light Bowgun) - 4

Armor Arzuros Mail X (torso) - 1 Arzuros Greaves X (boots) - 1 Barbanias Belt (leggings) - 2 Bnahabra Boots X (boots) - 1 Bnahabra Hat X (helmet) - 2 Bnahabra Suit X (torso) - 1 Bone Coil X (leggings) - 2 Bone Greaves X (boots) - 2 Bone Helm X (helmet) - 2 Bone Mail X (torso) - 2 Bone Vambraces X (gauntlets) - 1 Hunter's Greaves X (boots) - 2 Melahoa Branch X (gauntlets) - 2 Melahoa Jacket X (torso) - 2 Melahoa Roots X (boots) - 1 Regios Graves (boots) - 2 Scholarly Boots (boots) - 1 Scholarly Strongarm (gauntlets) - 1 Yukumo Sky Hakama (boots) - 2 Yukumo Sky Kasa (helmet) - 1

Decorations Protection Jewel+ 4 (normal decoration) - 3

