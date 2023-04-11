Warzone 2 Season 3 release time explained

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 release time is coming in fast, so if you're eagerly awaiting the next round of Call of Duty content, keep on scrolling for all the details.

In Modern Warfare 2, Season 3 will see the return of Gunfight across four maps: Alley, Exhibit, Shipment, and Blacksite. We'll also get two new core 6v6 maps and two new battle maps, with one more core map to launch later in Season 3. Later stages of the season will also include a new Spec Ops mission and the third Raid episode.

In Warzone 2, Season 3 will bring us the, er, resurgence of Resurgence on Al Mazrah, plus the return of Plunder mode. There are far more changes to DMZ than I can list here - check out the official site (opens in new tab) for a breakdown of those - but maybe the most notable thing here is the return of one-shot snipers.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 release time

10am PT

1pm ET

5pm GMT

6pm BST

Pre-loads for the seasonal update are already live, so you can get the downloading out of the way early.

We've been getting a whole lot of updates on anti-cheat efforts with both games, specifically introducing measures to take on cheat devices like the Cronus. The devs have been quick to acknowledge that even these efforts "may not be enough for players," however.

