Warzone 2 players rejoice as anti-cheat finally targets third-party devices like the infamous Cronus

Activision has offered some details on its ongoing efforts to curb Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players with unfair advantages, and that now includes some specific action against third-party devices like the Cronus.

In the announcement blog (opens in new tab), the Ricochet team says it "has developed and tested a detection for third-party hardware devices that alter the Call of Duty gameplay experience. These devices act as a passthrough for controllers on PC and console and, when used improperly or maliciously, can provide a player with the ability to gain an unfair gameplay advantage, such as reducing or eliminating recoil."

This update is now live across all platforms. If you're detected using a cheat device, you'll initially get a warning that you've been detected, and if you keep using the device, you'll eventually get more serious mitigations, including a potential account ban across all of Call of Duty.

While the blog doesn't mention any specific devices by name, players are rejoicing at the prospect that this will finally help curb the use of Cronus devices. You'll find comments on the news broadly following sentiments like "RIP Cronus users, you won't be missed (opens in new tab)," or "Hahahahahhaha get fucked Cronus users (opens in new tab)."

There remains some skepticism about how well this will work in the long term, as cheat device makers have historically been pretty good at updating their tech to avoid detection algorithms. Still, hopefully the knowledge that detection is possible will at least dissuade would-be cheaters from buying these gadgets in the first place.

Modern Warfare 2 recently implemented an excellent flashbang accessibility option.