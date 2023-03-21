Modern Warfare 2 lifts an excellent flashbang accessibility option from Battlefield 2042

A new accessibility option in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 aims to save your eyes from the blinding voip created by flashbang effects.

Following the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update, you'll now find an Inverted Flash toggle in the game's interface options. As the devs explain in the patch notes (opens in new tab), this option allows you to "change the color of the flash effect of the flashbang tactical grenade from white to black. We recommend adjusting this option for players who feel discomfort when affected by the full white screen effect of the flashbang tactical grenade. Duration and visual are at parity between the two values of the option, providing no competitive advantage."

While they're certainly not as intense as the real thing, video game flashbang effects do have the unfortunate effect of needing to show a blinding white light on screen, which even if you're not hyper-sensitive to bright lights can be pretty unpleasant during late-night gaming sessions. You can check out a quick clip of the new option in action below, courtesy of Charlie Intel.

The new Flash Bang accessibly feature is now live in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This allows your screen to go dark instead of light. pic.twitter.com/7MxgqKUBFwMarch 15, 2023 See more

Last year, a CS:GO fan offered a similar concept for eye-safe flashbangs, and calls for similar toggles have been growing in various FPS communities. Battlefield 2042 added a dark flashbang toggle (opens in new tab) in an update a few months ago, and it didn't take long for Modern Warfare 2 fans to start asking for something similar (opens in new tab). Happily, the devs delivered this one in short order.

