Modern Warfare 2 won't get Ranked Play until 2023, but Vanguard and Cold War's shut down this month

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting Ranked Play sometime in 2023, but before that the ranked queues for Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War are shutting down this month.

In a tweet (opens in new tab), Vanguard Ranked Play developer Treyarch confirmed the following to be coming to Modern Warfare 2 in 2023: competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, a top 250 leaderboard, and competitive rewards - so pretty much exactly what you'd expect from a Call of Duty ranked mode.

What's a little curious is that Ranked Play isn't hitting Modern Warfare 2 sooner. You'd think it might be added at the start of season one, which is set to debut on November 16. Plus, 2023 is a pretty vague release window; if it's Q4 2023, we could be looking at a full year without Call of Duty Ranked Play, though that seems unlikely.

It's only natural for Activision to want to move as many players over to the newest title as possible, but shutting down Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard's ranked queues will nonetheless be a sting to some folks, especially without so much as a release month for their successor. Regardless, Treyarch advises you grab any remaining rewards before November 22, which is presumably the date Ranked Play will no longer be available in those games.

"The success of these modes has directly contributed to the future of Ranked Play. We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback, and time played that was collected over the past two years. We look forward to sharing more soon!" reads Treyarch's tweet.

