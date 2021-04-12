Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun 2 release dates delayed

Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick's release dates have both been delayed once again, meaning we'll be waiting a while longer before we get our next dose of Tom Cruise on the big screen.

Paramount, the studio behind both movies, has reshuffled its upcoming release dates (again), as well as announcing some new titles. Mission: Impossible 7 will now arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022, instead of November 2021, while the sequel to 1986's Top Gun will now debut on November 19, taking Mission: Impossible 7's spot. Top Gun: Maverick was originally supposed to release in July 2021.

A further installment of the action spy franchise, Mission: Impossible 8, is now due out on July 7, 2023, instead of November 2022, and the Dungeons & Dragons movie has been pushed back 10 months to March 3, 2023. Meanwhile, a new Star Trek movie is on the cards for June 2023 and an untitled movie starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski has been set for November 17, 2023.

Alongside Cruise, Mission: Impossible 7 will see Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett reprise their roles from previous movies in the series. Captain America: The First Avenger star Hayley Atwell is joining the franchise in an undisclosed role. Top Gun: Maverick, meanwhile, sees Cruise joined by Jennifer Connolly, Jon Hamm, and Miles Teller.