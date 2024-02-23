Minecraft star teases the "lifelike" nature of the movie – and hopes Jack Black will sing in it

By her own admission, Minecraft’s Danielle Brooks may not be any good at the game, but The Color Purple actor sure has high hopes for the movie adaptation.

"I don’t know how to play the game but I know the world and the movie is pretty magical. It’s so lifelike," Brooks told Variety.

"I don’t know how much I can share, but I do know fans will not be disappointed with the world they’ve created. We obviously do some green screen, but we got all the things there. Basically, all your senses are being used. You have the world for your sight but also for an actor, the smells of certain things."

Brooks – who confessed in the same interview that she’s been trying and failing to get to grips with Minecraft ("the little person I’ve created keeps hitting into trees or keeps falling off a cliff. I don’t know what I’m doing," she admits) – also teased Jack Black’s role in the upcoming Minecraft movie, which also stars Jason Momoa.

"He’s the one who is doing the heavy lifting here. He’s doing some flying and having all techno-fire coming behind him," Brooks reveals.

Will that also include Black and Brooks hitting the high notes? Don’t rule it out, as Brooks said: "I'm hopefully going to be singing in it. You can’t do a movie with Danielle Brooks and Jack Black and not have us do something."

The Minecraft movie is set for release on April 4, 2025. For more, check out the upcoming video game movies over the horizon, plus all the latest on the new PS5 games and new Xbox Series X games.