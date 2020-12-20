Minecraft Dungeons' Chills and Thrills event is now live

Minecraft Dungeons ' latest event, Chills and Thrills, is now live.

From now until December 30, players can access six new "winter-themed trials", as well as two new trial modifiers – which include "a changing number of chests, changing the cooldown on artifacts, and invisible mobs" – and three new collectibles.

"The chilliest and thrilliest event in Minecraft Dungeons history will run through December 30, 2020," Kelsey Howard explained on the official Minecraft website . "The event will have six new winter-themed trials with two new trial modifiers, including a changing number of chests, changing the cooldown on artifacts, and invisible mobs. Invisible mobs? For the sake of my nerves, I'm not going to dwell on that terrifying little tidbit.

"And the cherry on top of this stone-cold sundae? There are three unique collectable items as rewards! Slay the snowy fashion game with the Arctic Fox Armor, slice your way through the ice with the Frost Slayer, or cut through chilling winds with the Shivering Bow - each item brings a wintery approach to combat."

The Howling Peaks DLC for Minecraft Dungeons launched on all platforms on December 9 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and is the first major expansion to launch after cross-play was implemented back in November.

The new Howling Peaks DLC tasks players with trekking to the very top of a mountain to slay a Tempest Golem that's been corrupted by a shard from the Orb of Dominance. On top of that, there are six new Enchantments included with the new expansion, too.