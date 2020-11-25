Minecraft Dungeons Howling Peaks DLC launches December 9

The Howling Peaks DLC for Minecraft Dungeons will launch on all platforms on December 9.

Minecraft Dungeons developer Mojang revealed the news in the tweet just below, earlier this week on November 23. When the new Howling Peaks DLC arrives, players will be tasked to trek to the very top of a mountain, to slay a Tempest Golem that's been corrupted by a shard from the Orb of Dominance. On top of that, there are six new Enchantments included with the new expansion.

At the same time that the Howling Peaks DLC pack launches on December 9, a new Season Pass will be available for Minecraft Dungeons. This bundles in the Howling Peaks content, and includes access to three unannounced DLC packs set to launch at some point after the new content hits on December 9. Basically, Mojang has plenty more content in store for the game looking ahead to 2021.

This new DLC pack marks the third major update for Minecraft Dungeons since it launched earlier this year. So far, we've had new levels, enemies, and loot items to experience through the Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter DLC packs, but Howling Peaks marks the first expansion that's covered by a Season Pass.

Howling Peaks launches for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of Minecraft Dungeons next month on December 9. This is also the first major expansion to launch after the addition of cross-play was implemented into Mojang's game earlier this month on November 17, bringing players across all four platforms to play with one another.

