Midnight Run sequel to star Regina Hall with Robert De Niro producing

Midnight Run is getting a sequel starring and produced by Regina Hall – and Robert De Niro, one of the leads in the original movie, is also on board as a producer.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine screenwriter Aeysha Carr is set to pen the script, but plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps so it's not been confirmed who Hall will be playing and how it will relate to the original movie.

The original Midnight Run movie was released in 1988 and starred De Niro and the late Charles Grodin. The action comedy follows a bounty hunter (De Niro) on the tail of a mob accountant (Grodin) who's skipped bail – the problem is that the accountant can't fly, so the pair are stuck on a seemingly endless road trip. It was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and De Niro was nominated for Best Actor at that year's Golden Globes.

Midnight Run was directed by Martin Brest, who also helmed Beverly Hills Cop, Scent of a Woman, and Meet Joe Black. The movie was followed by three made-for-television sequels in 1994, but they didn't feature any of the original cast.

Hall, meanwhile, has starred in movies like Girls Trip, The Hate U Give, and Breaking News in Yuba County, as well as TV shows including Insecure and Nine Perfect Strangers.