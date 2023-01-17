Metal Gear voice actor hints at new announcements "in the coming weeks"

A Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance actor is seemingly hinting at news relating to the dormant franchise in the coming weeks.

Earlier today on January 17, actor Quinton Flynn used his personal Twitter account to respond to speculation about forthcoming Metal Gear-related news. When a Twitter user hypothesized that Metal Gear Rising or Metal Gear Solid news could be coming soon, Flynn replied that they would have to "stay tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks."

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉January 17, 2023 See more

This is some pretty clear-cut teasing from Flynn, who played protagonist Raiden in the original Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance spin-off developed by PlatinumGames. In fact, the original speculation on Twitter also theorized about a potential sequel to the beloved action-packed game, which Flynn quite possibly alluded to with his teasing tweet.

Metal Gear Solid-related game have long been gestating in the rumor mill at this point. Various people around the games industry have claimed knowledge of Metal Gear Solid remakes over the past few years, but none of the supposed projects have ever actually been announced by publisher and developer Konami, seemingly proving the various claims false.

Back in late 2021 though, it was reported that a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was in the works at Dark Souls Remastered port studio Virtuos. Well over a year later, we've seen no concrete proof that the supposed remake actually exists, although if Flynn's new tweet is to be believed, we could be waiting merely a few weeks to find out what the future holds, if anything, for Konami's beloved franchise.

Another rumor claimed series creator Hideo Kojima was consulting on the supposed Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.