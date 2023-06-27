Meta Quest+ is basically just PlayStation Plus for VR games

One of the best value VR gaming headsets just got even better - Mark Zuckerberg has announced that all Meta Quest headsets will now have access to a subscription service that's on par with Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

This means the Meta Quest 2, one of the best VR headsets for folks who can't afford higher-end PC VR, has just become an even more worthwhile purchase. The Meta Quest Pro and upcoming Meta Quest 3 will also have access to Meta Quest+, which is available from today.

The subscription service will cost $7.99 / £7.99 per month, or $59.99 / £59.99 annually, and will offer users two free games to redeem every month which will then remain in a subscriber's library as long as they remain a paid member - just like PlayStation Plus.

(Image credit: Meta)

You can also cancel at any time, and in an added bonus, if you re-join the service later, you'll regain access to the titles you had in your initial subscription. Starting from now until July 31, an offer exists that will let early adopters get their first month of Meta Quest+ for just $1 / £1.

That early bird offer will be great for anyone making use of Prime Day Meta Quest deals to get a hold of a headset, and we expect to see more offers on games and the best Meta Quest 2 accessories in particular.

The games available in the first month will be VR staple Pistol Whip and the more nostalgic Pixel Ripped. For August, Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge will be available.

Games will be added to the service on the first of each month, which is worth taking note of.

This news comes after the Meta Quest 2 received its first price drop in recent times, which was most likely a move by Meta to get as much attention back to it after the reveal of the Apple Vision Pro.

We weren't massive fans of the Meta Quest Pro, and wouldn't recommend it if you just plan to use a VR headset for gaming, but the Meta Quest 2 remains one of our favorite virtual reality platforms for gaming, not least due to its accessibility and expansive library of games.

Gearing up for a heftier PC VR headset? Take a look at the best gaming PCs, the best graphics cards, and the best RAM for gaming.